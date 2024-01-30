Denver's next weather system to impact weekend
Expect mild and dry weather with temperatures well above normal through Thursday. High temperatures are near 60 degrees for the Denver metro area. Cooler and wetter for the weekend.
Expect mild and dry weather with temperatures well above normal through Thursday. High temperatures are near 60 degrees for the Denver metro area. Cooler and wetter for the weekend.
Parts of the East Coast will need to prepare for a snowy, windy Monday as a storm will clip the region, likely to disrupt travel and lead to cancellations
A bout of snow will hit the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area on Sunday, with a very sharp cutoff developing over the region
Four days after a truck spilled an oily substance over about 40 kilometres of central Alberta highway, the stretch of road coated by the industrial muck remains impassable.As of Monday morning, Highway 20 between Township Road 470 and Highway 39 southwest of Edmonton remains closed and is expected to remain so for days.Highway 39 at the spill site is only open to one lane of alternating traffic as crews continue to vacuum an oily substance off the asphalt. There is no timeline for when cleanup o
British Columbia faces an escalating threat of avalanches and flooding this week due to excessive rainfall and snowmelt, putting residents and communities at risk.
HALIFAX — Wind speeds picked up Monday afternoon, tossing around freshly fallen snow as a winter storm moved through Nova Scotia and into Newfoundland. Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for eastern Newfoundland, where an additional 15 centimetres of snow were expected late Monday and into Tuesday. An earlier warning from the weather agency forecast total snowfall of about 25 centimetres from the storm Peak wind gusts are expected to hit around 70 kilometres an hour on the Avalon,
The killer whales "assaulted" the adult gray whale for nearly an hour in rarely documented behavior.
An impending warm-up on the Prairies is welcome news to end the month, especially since January began with frigid cold due to the polar vortex
A YouTuber may have captured the first pictures of the early hours of a baby great white shark's life.
Researchers discovered the striped animal lurking in a nature reserve at night.
Anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders is scrambling to moderate his stances, and climate denial could be at the top of the list.
An atmospheric river is driving temperatures into the teens, melting alpine snow and bringing over 100mm of rain over a few days. Flood watches are in place for the Pacific coast
The hunting dog was chasing down pigs through woods before disappearing off the edge of the quarry, Georgia officials said.
This special hunt will be different from normal Mississippi alligator hunts.
Two hydro-rich provinces are being forced to import power from other jurisdictions due to severe drought in Western Canada. Both B.C. and Manitoba, where the vast majority of power is hydroelectric, are experiencing low reservoir levels that have negatively affected electricity production this fall and winter. There's no risk in either province of the lights going out anytime soon. But scientists say climate change is making drought both more common and more severe, which means more pressure on
Widespread warnings are in effect across Nova Scotia and parts of Newfoundland ahead of heavy, wind-blown snow arriving Monday
The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches and warnings for much of coastal B.C. as heavy rain raises water levels. The Weather Network's Mia Gordon has more.
(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s demand for gas is driving $223 billion in new investment to produce the fuel globally during the next decade, according to a new study that casts a spotlight on the region’s broad carbon footprint even as it tries to rein in emissions. Most Read from BloombergTraders Line Up for ‘Once-in-a-Generation’ Emerging Markets BetEvergrande Set for Liquidation as China Property Crisis Drags OnTrump Cash Stockpile at Risk From $450 Million Dual VerdictsBlackstone Is Building a $25
Russian emergency crews worked to contain a large fire burning at a plastics plant in the town Aramil on Monday, January 29.Footage released by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations shows the fire at the site, which is near to the Aramil Aviation Repair Plant southeast of Yekaterinburg.The ministry said the factory produced polyethylene pipes.At least 11 firefighting units responded to the blaze. No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was not reported. Credit: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations via Storyful
There are more microbes in the human body, than there are people on earth.The tiny organisms help digest food, neutralize toxins and can even help control greenhouse gas emissions. While they make life possible, some scientists say microbes are missing from climate models and solutions — and that needs to change.Microbes, also known as microorganisms, refer to anything living we cannot see without a microscope, including viruses, bacteria and fungi. "They support all life on Earth," said Lisa St
A group of researchers want to take a look back at the 2010 tornadoes in Essex County that caused power outages and created an estimated $100 million in damage.The Northern Tornadoes Project, based at Western University, is looking to speak with anyone who has photos, videos or information about the tornadoes that hit from Amherstburg to Kingsville.The researchers are not looking for more details on the Leamington twister, which was well-documented, but will be studying it as part of this proces