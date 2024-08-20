Denying claims about Illuminati, poltergeists, Charlotte defendant says he’s fit for trial

Despite objections from his advising lawyer, Derek Ward will continue to represent himself in a jury trial this week.

Ward is a Charlotte man charged with killing and raping his cousin, Brittini Ward, at Providence Court apartments near Providence High School in May 2010. At the time he was 24, and she was 23.

According to prosecutors, Ward claimed “a demon had” his cousin after they charged him in her murder. For the past 14 years, Ward has been unfit to stand trial. In court this week, Chief Superior Court Judge Carla Archie allowed Ward’s case to go to trial, and he chose to represent himself — making it a pro se trial.

Now with jury selection in its second day, Assistant Public Defender Michael Kabakoff, who is working with Ward, told Archie he had concerns about the defendant’s mental fitness.

In Mecklenburg County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Kabakoff said Ward claimed he would “slay everyone in court” if he is acquitted. Ward also said there was a “poltergeist” in the room and that a potential juror was in the Illuminati, Kabakoff told Archie while the jury in was in another room.

Kabakoff told Judge Archie he had “copious notes” on all the claims, some of which were made during jail visits.

Ward denied most of the claims.

A poltergeist hasn’t affected his hand, Ward said, and he hasn’t claimed to be in contact with Hamas in a plan to kill Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

“How could I be?” he Ward, referencing Mecklenburg County Detention Center’s GTL monitored messaging system.

Ward has been held in jail while awaiting trial. He donned his prison uniform when he appeared in court this week. While North Carolina statutes prohibit sheriffs from requiring defendants to stand trial in a uniform, Ward refused the suit offered to him, Bill Bunting, the homicide chief for the Mecklenburg District Attorney’s Office told the Observer.

Ward’s case is the first pro se murder case since Todd Broderick’s 2016 bench trial. Boderick was charged with killing his 6-month-old child in 2012.

That case ended in a mistrial, and a later trial in 2019 resulted in his conviction.

‘What happened to client confidentiality?’

“This is nuts,” Ward said as he read the notes Kabakoff printed off for Ward and Archie to review.

Ward told the judge he didn’t claim former President Donald Trump would exonerate him. He admitted he discussed the presidential race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as is his “right as an American citizen,” he said.

Against Kabakoff’s direction, Ward continued to read the notes aloud.

Reporters could hear, Kabakoff warned.

“I don’t care,” Ward replied. “I’m saying this loud enough so nothing can be misconstrued… I wasn’t the one talking about demons and haunted houses for over an hour.”

Ward continued reading Kabakoff’s notes from their meetings aloud, asking “what happened to client confidentiality?”

Kabakoff asked a deputy to escort him out of the room.

“Jesus Christ,” he said as he approached Mecklenburg Public Defender Kevin Tully, who sat in the back of the courtroom.

Archie, after reviewing 14 pages of Kabakoff’s notes, said the court will no impose a lawyer onto Ward.

“Although he is making choices that appear to be ill advised, they seem to be knowing, intelligent and informed decisions,” she said.

Archie sealed the notes after noting some of the main claims. Among them, Kabakoff said that Ward during a jail visit early this month asked for his business card to make a “show” of ripping it up and throwing it on the floor.

After Archie ruled that Ward could continue representing himself, he asked Kabakoff to move from the chair next to him to the row of seats behind the courtroom divider.

Demons and witnesses

In court Monday, Mecklenburg Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Gardner asked jurors their thoughts on demons, possessions, mental health and Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Some arguments in the trial, Gardner said, could be based on claims of the supernatural. After police arrested Ward in Brittini Ward’s death, saying he strangled and raped her, Ward told officers “a demon had her,” Gardner told potential jurors.

The Charlotte Observer, on June 4, 2010, published an article about Dawn Ward’s arrest in her daughter’s murder. She was once charged with murder and incest with her nephew, Derek Ward.

Weeks after his arrested, officers charged Dawn Ward — Brittini’s mother — with murder, accessory to a felony and incest in June 2010. The incest charge, police previously said, involved her relationship with Ward — her nephew.

One juror said the idea that claims based on religious beliefs and the idea of demonic possession was “a little ridiculous.” Ward had that juror removed.

Jury selection resumed Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.