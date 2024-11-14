Denzel Washington Clarifies His Comments About Retiring From Hollywood

Denzel Washington has long been a household staple, and it appears that he may not be going anywhere anytime soon.

During a recent interview with Australia’s “Today,” the seasoned actor revealed, perhaps prematurely, that he’d apparently be making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a role in a third “Black Panther” movie directed by Ryan Coogler. (Marvel has not yet announced the film’s third installment).

In the same interview, Washington also alluded to hanging up his acting belt.

“At this point in my career, I’m only interested in working with the best. I don’t know how many more films I will make; probably not that many. I want to do things that I haven’t done,” said the veteran actor.

After this statement, Washington mentioned that he’d be featured in a slew of notable projects in the coming years and then expressed that after that, he’s “going to retire.” But there was more to the story.

In an interview with BuzzFeed that the site shared Wednesday, Washington clarified exactly what he meant with the statement that sent chills down the spines of many fans.

“I didn’t say I was going to go into retirement. I said that it has to be a level of interest for me. I’m more interested in getting behind the camera, so that’s about five years out,” Washington said.

“I’m not retiring,” the leading man added. “It’s not like on June 5, that’s it. But to think that I’m going to run as far as they are or as far as you are, I’d be a fool.”

Life can take one in many directions, but it’s refreshing to know that Washington isn’t leaving the big screen just yet.

Related...