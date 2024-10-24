Denzel Washington Praises Longtime Friend Samuel L. Jackson, Who Stars in Son's First Film: 'My Children's Uncle'

Samuel L. Jackson’s daughter Zoe “is like our daughter,” said Denzel Washington in a speech honoring his longtime friend at a MoMA benefit

Arturo Holmes/Getty; Netflix Denzel Washington; Samuel L. Jackson in 'The Piano Lesson'

Denzel Washington considers Samuel L. Jackson part of the family.

Washington, 69, was among the presenters at the Museum of Modern Art’s 16th annual Film Benefit honoring Jackson, 75. “Lord forgive me, Samuel Jackson is a bad motherf---er,” the Gladiator II star began in his onstage comments.

Calling Jackson a “great actor, great friend,” Washington said, “more importantly, he's family to me. He's my children's uncle.” Zoe Jackson, whom the Pulp Fiction Oscar nominee shares with wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson, “is like our daughter,” Washington added.

Washington also explained how he and Jackson became friends 45 years ago.

“He had a leading role in [an off-Broadway production of] Mighty Gents,” he recalled. “I was an understudy. So I watched him. They fired the guy I was understudying after opening night, I took over. I remember him giving me confidence to do the job. He doesn't know that until tonight.”

Taylor Hill/WireImage LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson at the 2024 MoMA Film Benefit presented by Chanel on Oct. 23

The Oscar winner concluded his comments with a sweet message directly to Jackson: “Nothing but love for you, brother, respect for you. I'm here for you. I'm glad that I'm here for you. I look forward to seeing you and working with you. God bless you.”

Bruce Glikas/WireImage (Left-right:) Danielle Brooks, Ray Fisher, Samuel L. Jackson, Denzel Washington, John David Washington and Michael Potts backstage at 'The Piano Lesson' on Broadway in 2022

Jackson and Washington have starred on screen together, in Spike Lee’s 1990 classic Mo' Better Blues, as well as in New York theater.

This year, Jackson appears in The Piano Lesson, which is directed by Washington’s son Malcolm in his feature directorial debut. The August Wilson adaptation, produced by Washington and starring his other son John David, follows Jackson starring in a 2022 revival of the play on Broadway.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Denzel Washington presents Samuel L. Jackson with an honorary Oscar at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 12th Annual Governors Awards in 2022

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively at the MoMA event, Washington says it is Jackson’s “body of work itself, the volume, the quality, the consistency” that he admires most.

Asked about his relationship with Washington, Jackson confirmed that he has known the actor-director’s four kids, who Washington shares with wife Pauletta, since “before they were born. We live close together. So they spend a lot of time in my house, hanging out with my daughter and watching films with me.”

Of The Piano Lesson, he added, “I'm glad that I'm part of Malcolm's first film.”

The Piano Lesson, also starring Danielle Deadwyler, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu and Corey Hawkins, is in theaters Nov. 8 and on Netflix Nov. 22.

