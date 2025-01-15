Denzel Washington Snubbed Again by BAFTAs for “Gladiator II” After Never Being Nominated by the British Awards

The actor has never been nominated by the BAFTAs, the British equivalent of the Academy Awards

Denzel Washington has never been nominated by the BAFTAs, and this year continues that snub streak.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards, which are often considered the British equivalent of the Academy Awards, announced this year's nominations on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Washington, 70, did not make it into the supporting actor category for Gladiator II despite earning nominations at several other major award shows this season, including the Golden Globes.

Instead, the six nominees are Yura Borisov (Anora), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) and Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice).

Washington had made the long list of potential nominees that was revealed earlier in January, though he didn't make the final cut. Harris Dickinson (Babygirl), Mark Eydelshteyn (Anora) and Stanley Tucci (Conclave) also didn't progress from that stage.

Over the course of his acting and directing career, Washington has earned 10 Oscar nominations, including two wins (for Glory and Training Day) — but he's never been nominated by the BAFTAs. This year's Oscar nominations will be unveiled Jan. 23.

Mila Gruber/Getty Denzel Washington on Nov. 5, 2024

In a wide-ranging November essay for Esquire, Washington reflected on his career and his disillusionment about award shows.

"I love what I do and I’m fortunate that I have this ability to act. And I don’t want to make light of it, but it’s just acting, man. It ain’t rocket science," he wrote. "I don’t mark the big moments of my life by the movies I made. My mother said, 'Man gives the award, God gives the reward.' So one of them Oscars I won — and that’s the trippy part, isn’t it? How easily that rolls off the tongue? I said 'one of them Oscars'! Man."

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Denzel Washington on March 25, 2022

"But no, when I think of what I’m proudest of, anything I’ve accomplished doesn’t even come to mind. It’s our children: They’re good people. They know right from wrong," wrote Washington, who shares four kids with wife Pauletta. "What else can you ask for, you know?"



David Tennant will host the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.



