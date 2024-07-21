Deon Derrico Announces Death of His Nephew Amani Barkley: 'Our Family Is Devastated'

The 'Doubling Down with the Derricos' star previously shared that Amani had been struggling with autoimmune hepatitis since he was 14 years old

Deon Derrico announced that his nephew Amani Barkley has died.

On Saturday, July 20, the Doubling Down with the Derricos star, 53, shared a post on Instagram featuring a photo of what appeared to be Amani holding someone's hand, along with a lengthy caption about his nephew.

"My family, friends, and fans… It is with great sadness that I, Deon Derrico, announce the passing of my loving nephew Amani Barkley," he wrote in part. "Our family is devastated."

"Amani, as many of you know, was the son of my late brother Christopher S. Turner, and Stacey Dickey," Deon continued, recounting the moment he and his family first met his nephew. "We met Amani just two years ago as seen on @tlc’s Doubling Down With The Derricos, and you guys along with my family fell in love with him and in this short time we have built a bond with Amani, and merged our families forever!"

Season 4 of the TLC reality series — which chronicles Deon and wife Karen's challenges as they parent 14 children — followed the couple as they met Amani for the first time and even confirmed via a DNA test that Deon and Amani were indeed uncle and nephew.

The season, which aired in 2023, also featured Amani's journey exploring his relationship with his late father (Deon's brother) and showed his introduction to Deon's mother GG, his grandmother, for the first time.

In the years since, Amani and the Derricos have seemingly grown even closer, and the family of 16 have been candid about Amani's health struggles. Over the past several months, Deon shared updates about Amani's struggles with autoimmune hepatitis, which he had been diagnosed with since he was 14 years old, per a GoFundMe started by the Derricos last month.

The Mayo Clinic states that the disease is caused by the immune system attacking the liver, and it can result in cirrhosis or liver failure.

According to the GoFundMe — which raised more $17,000 to pay for Amani's medical bills and support his 1-year-old son, Adonis — the disease required Amani to receive a liver transplant at age 21.

In June, Amani underwent emergency surgery for another transplant, his third. Deon shared on the GoFundMe page earlier this month that his nephew was still facing significant challenges with his health.

"My nephew leaves behind his son Adonis, mother Stacey, and a complete host of other family and friends," Deon continued in his Instagram post announcing Amani's death. "While GG, and I are here in Detroit for the funeral we will be updating you all with more details."



Deon also asked his Instagram followers to make donations to "The Deon Derrico and Marian Derrico Foundation" to "help other families of liver transplant patients and recipients, as well as cancer patients and recipients."

"We thank you all for your love and prayers and please know, although Amani, has transitioned over to JESUS, your prayers were answered as GODs will was done!" Deon concluded his post. "We Thank You, Amen."



