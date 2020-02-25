Deontay Wilder blames 'too heavy' ring-walk costume for his loss to Tyson Fury

US boxer Deontay Wilder says he wants another rematch against Tyson Fury after attributing his world heavyweight loss on his ring-walk costume being "too heavy".

The 6ft 7in Wilder told Yahoo Sports his 6ft 9in British opponent didn't hurt him as he came to his seventh-round defeat on Saturday night, but that it was his elaborate costume that left him with "no legs".

Wilder told The Athletic he will exercise his rematch clause in a bid to regain his WBC heavyweight belt from Fury, meaning any plans for an all-English fight between Anthony Joshua and Fury will have to wait.

Sports Illustrated, citing a source familiar with the contract, said the rematch would take place by the end of July.

Wilder said his legs were weakened by the 45-pound costume he wore to the ring to honour Black History Month.

"He didn't hurt me at all, but the simple fact is my uniform was way too heavy for me.

"I didn't have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through."

The costume, a suit of armour adorned with a crown, weighed 40lb (18kg), according to Wilder.

"I was only able to put it on [for the first time] the night before, but I didn't think it was going to be that heavy," he said.

"It weighed 40, 40-some pounds with the helmet and all the batteries.

"I wanted my tribute to be great for Black History Month. I wanted it to be good and I guess I put that before anything."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn appeared to mock Wilder's excuse, saying: "To be fair now I found out he lost because his ring walk outfit was too heavy, I'm glad he's gonna get another chance."

Earlier, Hearn had told Sky Sports a fight between Joshua and Fury "will happen".

Fury dominated Saturday night's rematch, which saw Wilder's trainer, former world champion Mark Breland, throw in the towel.

Wilder says he wants a second rematch but doesn't want Breland on his team as he was "upset" with his trainer's decision.

He said: "I am upset with Mark for the simple fact that we've talked about this many times and it's not emotional.

"I said as a warrior, as a champion, as a leader, as a ruler, I want to go out on my shield.

"If I'm talking about going in and killing a man, I respect the same way. I abide by the same principle of receiving.

"So I told my team to never, ever, no matter what it may look like, to never throw the towel in with me because I'm a special kind.

"I still had five rounds left. No matter what it looked like, I was still in the fight."

The rematch marked an impressive comeback for 31-year-old Fury, who in the past admitted to taking cocaine, had suicidal thoughts and reached 27-stone in weight.

But it also comes after his controversial draw in his first bout with Wilder - when he outboxed the World Boxing Council champion only for two knockdowns to deny him the famous green belt.