Deontay Wilder's fiancée gets temporary restraining order after she details alleged abuse

Deontay Wilder’s fiancée said the boxer has physically assaulted her, including by choking, at least 10 times since their relationship began in 2015 and his mental health has deteriorated during his struggles in the ring, according to a request for a temporary restraining order that was granted by a judge Monday.

Shuntel “Telli’’ Swift said some of at least 10 physical attacks took place in front of the couple’s 6-year-old daughter and her son, and the temporary restraining order mandates Wilder stay at least 100 yards from Swift and their daughter.

USA TODAY Sports obtained a copy of the request filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court on May 30.

Wilder did not immediately respond to requests for comment USA TODAY Sports left by voicemail and text message on a phone number listed in his name. Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s co-manager, declined to comment.

Swift, 37, said she feared what Wilder, 38, might do when he returned from his June 1 loss against Zilhei Zhang in Saudi Arabia. In the three houses in which they stay, according to Swift’s request for the retraining order, Wilder has a minimum of 12 guns total, including a "machine gun," an assault rifle and a Glock.

Wilder was required to sell or turn in the firearms to law enforcement 24 hours after he received the restraining order, which expires June 25, the date of a court hearing regarding the matter.

Deontay Wilder at weigh-in for a fight in Saudi Arabia.

Deontay Wilder's struggles in the ring and his mental heath

Over the last four years, Swift said, Wilder’s mental health has deteriorated during his ongoing struggles in the boxing ring, according to court records.

She said Wilder appeared depressed and angry after he suffered his first professional loss Feb. 22, 2020. Tyson Fury stopped Wilder by TKO in the seventh round of their rematch.

Swift said Wilder “took his anger out on me and our family,’’ according to court records. “I asked him to go to therapy, but he refused to try to get help.’’

Wilder’s behavior worsened after he lost to Fury again Oct. 9, 2021, according to Swift. Fury knocked Wilder out in the 11th round of their third and last fight.

“At that point, he struggled to get fights that could advance his career and he was emotionally unstable,’’ Swift said in the request for a restraining order. “He would cry and yell often in our home.’’

Since losing to Joseph Parker in December, Swift said, “Deontay has been more emotionally abusive to me than anytime in the past. I have been suffering in silence despite Deontay becoming increasingly aggressive and controlling, because I did not want him to experience any further mental health struggles.’’

In Saudia Arabia on May 31, Wilder was knocked out in the fifth round – his fourth defeat in the past five fights.

Allegations of physical abuse against Deontay Wilder

Since their relationship began in 2015, Swift said in court records, Wilder has physically assaulted her at least five times and has choked her at least five times, holding his right hand around her neck until she almost blacked out, leaving painful bruises.

Swift noted that Wilder is 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds and she is 5-4 and 150 pounds.

In 2020, Swift said, Wilder choked her in front of their daughter and Swift’s son. She also said Wilder twice attacked her son, Kerron. She said Kerron, now 18, was 11 when Wilder grabbed him by the clothes and slammed his head on the side of Swift’s car because Wilder felt Kerron had behaved “disrespectfully.’’

In another incident, Swift said, Wilder berated Kerron for being “disrespectful” and pushed on Kerron’s chest. The area where Wilder's hand had been turned dark red.

Swift said the last physical attack on her took place in 2020 but Wilder has grown increasingly emotionally abusive and recently threatened to throw her out of one of their residences despite the fact she was recovering from surgery.

Deontay Wilder faces more allegations

Swift said she has tried to leave Wilder after they’ve fought and he refused to let her.

In 2017, Swift said, she was three months pregnant when Wilder hid her house and car keys because he did not want her to leave.

“Deontay is unpredictable,’’ she said. “I need a domestic violence restraining order against Deontay because his actions perpetuate a cycle of domestic violence where he controls me, whether or not I am with him inside one of our homes.’’

The situation has grown worse since April because he's under the mistaken impression she is in an affair, according to Swift, who said Wilder has had infidelities. Swift said she found several photos on her digital camera showing Wilder having sex in their bed with multiple women, according to court records.

She also said Wilder expects to have sex with her three times a day.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deontay Wilder's mental health deteriorated with losses, fiancée says