Introducing the 'Department of Government Efficiency'

Trump taps Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead new agency

President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday he's tapped tech billionaire Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, and former Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new "Department of Government Efficiency."

Trump provided no details on the size or budget of the department beyond the leadership of Musk and Ramaswamy. It was also not immediately clear whether Musk and Ramaswamy would be working under contract for their services.

These wealthy businessmen will have a deadline: Trump said the commission will "provide advice and guidance from outside of government," partnering with the White House and Office of Management and Budget "to drive large-scale structural reform" throughout the federal government. He said the team's work will conclude no later than July 4, 2026.

The Musk of it all: Musk has never worked for the federal government before. But his various companies have billions of dollars in government contracts, including with space, military and intelligence agencies. That has prompted concern among watchdog groups that his cost-cutting efforts – and influence on Trump – could create conflicts of interest and lessen oversight of his companies.

Who else has Trump tapped?

The latest: Trump plans to make his first visit to Capitol Hill on Wednesday since winning the White House for a meeting with congressional GOP leaders.

Former President Donald Trump campaigns for reelection at a town hall, moderated by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, in Oaks, Pa., on Oct. 14, 2024.

More news to know now

As wildfires rage on both coasts, is there a drought-buster in sight?

Firefighters in California gained a foothold in the battle against a wildfire north of Los Angeles while weather officials on Tuesday issued red flag warnings across the Northeast, where two fires disrupted a popular train service between New York and Boston. Here's what to know if you live in impacted areas.

The problem: The historic drought that for weeks has showered a swath of the nation from Virginia through New England with red flag wildfire warnings shows no signs of easing soon − and it may take floods to bring the weather pattern to an end. But no such weather pattern is in sight.

New Jersey Forest Fire Service members spray down the scorched earth on East Shore Road while monitoring the West Milford Jennings Creek wildfire in West Milford on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.

Pentagon classified document leaker sentenced to 15 years

A Massachusetts Air National Guard member was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for violating the Espionage Act by sharing hundreds of classified documents on social media, a security lapse officials called "breathtaking" and "immeasurable" that led to punishment for 15 service members. The leaks exposed embarrassing secrets and analysis from across the U.S. intelligence community involving Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's race to develop nuclear weapons. Read more

A complete picture of coaching diversity within the NFL is nuanced, and complex

As part of its exclusive NFL Coaches Project, USA TODAY Sports once again compiled biographic information — such as age, gender, race/ethnicity, playing background and coaching history — for every on-field coach in the league at the beginning of the season. The 2024 data shows progress in some areas — such as at the position coach level, where non-white coaches now hold nearly half of the roles — but regression in others, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Check out the data for your team.

The Paul vs. Tyson fight is heating up

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will step into the ring on Friday to face YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul in a highly anticipated and unique heavyweight mega-fight. The event, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will be broadcast live on Netflix, a one-of-a-kind opportunity that makes it easily accessible to fans worldwide. Both fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves instead of the standard 10-ounce gloves typically used by heavyweight fighters. These conditions are significant as they will influence the pace and strategy of the fight. Fans eagerly await the clash of these two eras.

Photo of the day: Meet 2024's Sexiest Man alive

The wait is over. John Krasinski has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive of 2024. "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" made the grand reveal Tuesday night, with Krasinski making an appearance. 45-year-old Krasinski – aka Jack Ryan from "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" – is a multi-hyphenate creative, who wrote and directed the heartfelt comedy "IF" as well as the "A Quiet Place" movies. Krasinski succeeds Patrick Dempsey.

John Krasinski attends the New York Premiere of "IF" at the SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York City.

