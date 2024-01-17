Departure of Renfrew treasurer adds to challenges of budget

Renfrew – As Renfrew begins budget deliberations, council and staff have two additional challenges to deal with.

First and foremost, council has, as one councillor described, an albatross around its neck with the massive $35 million Ma-te-Way expansion budget that was originally estimated at $16.1 million. Secondly, for the five new councillors and two returning members, they will have to work on a new budget without the financial mentor they have grown accustomed to with the resignation of Treasurer Erin Broome who recently accepted a position in the Finance Department at the Pembroke Regional Hospital. An external Acting/Treasurer will be filling her shoes when each committee meets in February to review their operational budgets.

During the January 9 council meeting, there was widespread support and best wishes afforded Ms. Broome at her last meeting as treasurer. Although the congratulatory messages and well wishes were at times sent through teary eyes, CAO Robert Tremblay reassured council the transition to the new Acting/Treasurer will be made easier due to the addition of a well-known municipal veteran who spent many years in various treasury roles in local municipalities.

"There is a transition taking place in the treasurer's position and I just want to take a moment to recognize the wonderful work of Erin Broome for the town of Renfrew," Mr. Tremblay said as he struggled to remain composed and at times had to pause and wipe a tear from his eyes. "We wish her the best and Erin (Broome) is moving on to the Pembroke hospital. She has been a steady hand on the financial wheel during some very difficult times as a valuable member of the senior management team."

He informed council a draft budget will be tabled on January 30 and also introduced Charlene Jackson who is taking over for Ms. Broome.

"Thank you to Charlene who answered when the phone rang to help us out," he said. "Charlene is very experienced and has been treasurer and Deputy-CAO for Laurentian Valley for more than a decade and was deputy-treasurer here in Renfrew a few years back.”

She started her career in Whitewater Region Township and has also worked for the Town of Arnprior. She will be in Renfrew until the end of April.

Reeve Peter Emon said Ms. Broome displayed an extraordinary amount of wisdom, professionalism and confidentiality in both private and public conversations with him as they spent the last year dramatically altering staff positions as the town switched from a leadership team model to a CAO model. He said her calm demeanor in what seemed like chaos at times will be hard to replicate.

"There were delicate conversations about staff benefits, job descriptions and you were a conduit to staff to let them know things were going to be okay," he said.

In expressing her thanks to council for the support she received and the friendships created, Ms. Broome said the decision to step down as treasurer was not an easy one as her time with the town has been filled with meaningful connections throughout the community and the organization.

“I do intend to stay connected with the team and I look forward to seeing all the wonderful things to come to the town of Renfrew,” he said. “So once again, thank you for the privilege of serving alongside each and every one of you."

A Tough Budget For Council

Despite the good will extended to Ms. Broome, Councillor Clint McWhirter raised his concerns that council was rushing to complete the 2024 budget without fully considering the long-term ramifications of the Ma-te-Way overages and the affect it will have on how this and future councils deliver quality services with limited financial options.

"Because of the magnitude of the Ma-te-Way expansion and its effect on this budget, I am comfortable delaying it and not rushing through it just to meet a deadline," he said. "This council has probably the most important budget in front of it than any previous or future council is going to face. This council is going to be judged and it doesn’t matter whether it thinks it is the other council's fault or not.

"We are going to be judged here on how we try to find the best solution for the worst scenario. This is a completely unreasonable budget for Ma-te-Way and I think every one of you guys understand that. I'm not comfortable just throwing out a number and hope it’s going to stick. We should be doing everything possible to find the best possible outcome for this."

Councillor Andrew Dick echoed Coun. McWhirter's concerns and raised his own ultimatum to staff in terms of priorities.

"I think it’s important for staff to hear my position on what is coming down," he said. "Obviously with Ma-te-Way we promised we were going to pave some roads and fix some roads. We said that in our campaigns a year ago, and we did some roads this year. But with Ma-te-Way and roads, I want staff to be aware they have to cut some fat off their budgets. I am going to say what I said last year, and I got in trouble for it, but don't be asking for toys. You are not getting toys this year."

Mr. Tremblay told council that although February 27 is a target date for budget completion, council has the option of scheduling additional meetings into March.

