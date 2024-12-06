WHO deploys a team of experts to Congo to help investigate mysterious disease

The World Health Organization is deploying a team of experts to help local health authorities investigate a mysterious, flu-like disease that has infected nearly 400 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa.

The team comprises epidemiologists, clinicians, laboratory technicians, infection prevention and control specialists and risk communications experts, according to a WHO statement.

The cases are centered in the country’s southwestern province of Kwango, in the Panzi health zone. While the WHO said 30 people reportedly died from the disease, local authorities told Reuters 143 people succumbed to the illness, since late October.

Symptoms of the disease so far include headaches, cough, fever, breathing difficulties and anemia, the WHO said. Reuters reported that it appears to most seriously affect women and children, particularly those over 15.

The team of experts is working to rule out respiratory pathogens such as influenza or COVID-19, as well as other causes like malaria and measles. Local WHO investigators have been in the area since the end of November working alongside the country's health authorities to identify cases.

The WHO reinforcements will focus on strengthening the outbreak response, which includes collecting samples, finding active cases, treating patients and enhancing public awareness, the agency said. They will also deliver essential medicines and diagnostic tests.

“Our priority is to provide effective support to the affected families and communities,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “All efforts are underway to identify the cause of the illness, understand its modes of transmission and ensure appropriate response as swiftly as possible.”

Panzi is a rural community over 400 miles from Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The WHO says access by road is difficult and communication is limited.

As authorities race to identify the disease, the research center has been combating another infectious outbreak: mpox. In 2023, the country reported more than 14,000 mpox cases and 650 deaths, the highest recorded figures in the WHO African region, according to the agency.

As of May 2024, the country reported nearly 8,000 cases and more than 380 deaths from mpox.

Adrianna Rodriguez can be reached at adrodriguez@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mysterious disease in Congo prompts WHO to deploy experts to help