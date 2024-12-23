'Depraved behavior': Leaders outraged after woman set ablaze on NYC subway

New York police on Monday were trying to determine why someone set a woman ablaze board a train in Brooklyn in a fatal attack drawing outrage from city and state leaders who have been laboring to make the trains safer.

The suspect and victim were aboard the train at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday when the suspect approached the victim and intentionally set her on fire before fleeing the scene, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a briefing.

Tisch described the attack as "one of the most depraved crimes one person could possibly commit against another human being."

Mayor Eric Adams expressed gratitude to "the young New Yorkers and transit officers" who aided in the capture of someone described as a person of interest on another subway train a few hours after the "heinous" attack.

"This type of depraved behavior has no place in our subways and we are committed to working hard to ensure there is swift justice for all victims of violent crime," Adams said in a social media post.

Sunday's tragedy took place just days after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, MTA CEO Janno Leiber and law enforcement officials announced efforts to increase subway safety.

"A suspect is now in custody for the horrific incident on the F train," Hocul said in a statement, adding that new security cameras "helped law enforcement find the suspect and arrest him."

Earlier this year, the governor introduced a five-point plan using state resources to improve subway safety in the city. Hochul initially deployed 750 members of the state National Guard and 250 state troopers and police officers from the MTA. The plan was implemented after several high-profile incidents occurred on the city's subway system, including a deadly shooting that broke out on an elevated train platform and a train conductor who was injured in a slashing attack.

A man wanted for questioning in the death of a woman set ablaze on a subway train is seen in a combination of still images from surveillance video in New York City on Dec. 22, 2024.

Woman set on fire in NYC train dies: Suspect in custody

Responding officers found woman 'fully engulfed in flames'

Police believe the suspect used a lighter to ignite the victim's clothing, Tisch said. Officers patrolling on an upper level of the subway station then smelled and saw smoke, went to investigate and discovered the victim "fully engulfed in flames," Tisch said.

Officers, along with a Metropolitan Transportation Authority employee, were able to extinguish the fire, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim had not been identified.

'A very clear, detailed look'

Tisch said surveillance cameras on the subway train and body cameras on the responding officers caught "a very clear, detailed look" of the suspect. Footage showed the suspect "calmly" approaching the victim, who was at the end of the subway train, according to Tisch. Police initially believed the victim was sleeping at the time of the attack but later said it was unclear whether she was asleep. It was not clear whether the suspect knew the victim.

The suspect was taken into custody after three high school students called 911 to report that they saw a man wearing the same clothes as the suspect's description − gray hoodie, distinct wool hat, paint-splattered pants and tan boots − on another moving train, Tisch said. The person of interest, who Tisch said was found with a lighter in his pocket," emigrated from Guatemala to the United States in 2018.

"I want to thank the young people who called 911 to help," Tisch said. "They saw something, and they said something and they did something."

Officials say New York City transit is safe

About 4 million trips are taken each weekday on the city's subway, where violent crime is relatively rare. As of November, there had been nine homicides reported on the subway in 2024, compared to five in the same period in 2023, according to police data.

Earlier this month, a jury acquitted Daniel Penny of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless former Michael Jackson impersonator, on the city's subway. Neely had been shouting angrily at passengers on a subway train when Penny grabbed him from behind and restrained him in a chokehold for several minutes.

On Wednesday, Hochul said that an additional 250 National Guard members will be deployed to New York City to bolster safety. She also announced that the MTA installed over 15,000 security cameras to ensure every subway train has a camera.

"Earlier this year, I promised to make our subways safer for the millions of people who take the trains each day, and today we are continuing our efforts by putting more National Guard members on the ground and installing security cameras on every car,” Hochul said in a statement Wednesday. “By working hand-in-hand with the MTA and New York City, we are deterring crime, making it safer for all riders and restoring public confidence in the system.”

