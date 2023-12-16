'Depressing' ex-police station set for revamp

The site has suffered significant damage since police left in 2015, a report to councillors says

Plans to turn a former police station in Cumbria into homes, offices and "boutique" apartments look set to be approved.

The Old Police Station and Courthouse buildings in Ulverston are the subject of a redevelopment effort by architectural firm Building Design Northern (BDN).

Proposals include creating commercial office space in the disused station and installing beds in the jail cells.

Approval of the scheme has been recommended in a report for Westmorland and Furness Council, which said the design would transform the "depressing" plot on Neville Street.

It has been unoccupied since police left in 2015.

If the go-ahead is granted, an area which housed the now-demolished superintendent's quarters would be turned into serviced apartments available for short-term rental with en-suite bathrooms and kitchenettes.

The former courthouse would become a restaurant pavilion with disused garages turned into retail premises, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Three one and two-bedroom homes could also be built on the site.

Developers say the scheme would "transform" a key Ulverston plot

Additionally, BDN intends to move its Ulverston office into the former station.

The firm's Joe Warner said: “As a local business, we are proud to be playing a part in the transformation of a historic Ulverston landmark and investing back into the area we care deeply about."

The Ulverston Civic Society is backing the scheme, which it described as being on the "main approach into the town".

Contributing to the report, it said: "The quality of design and repairs to be undertaken reverse much of the damage that has been allowed to take place.

"We feel these plans will transform the very depressing feel this site currently projects."

Council planners will decide on the application on Thursday at Kendal Town Hall.

