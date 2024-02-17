An in-depth look at lawsuits filed by parents, victims of teen violence
ABC15 is taking an in-depth look at two lawsuits filed by parents and victims of teen violence.
ABC15 is taking an in-depth look at two lawsuits filed by parents and victims of teen violence.
Mary Trump, the former president's niece, called the penalty in the New York business fraud case "the end of my grandfather’s legacy."
"A crooked New York state judge... has just fined me $355 Million based on nothing other than having built a GREAT COMPANY," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Here's what we know about the image's origin story — that is, if it depicts a real moment or was digitally fabricated.
Former President Trump and his legal team have decided against appealing a court’s decision that found he is not immune from civil lawsuits that blame him for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, after they previously signaled he would file an appeal. Trump’s decision to not take his broader immunity claim to the Supreme…
NEW YORK (AP) — For five years, a New York City man managed to live rent-free in a landmark Manhattan hotel by exploiting an obscure local housing law. But prosecutors this week said Mickey Barreto went too far when he filed paperwork claiming ownership of the entire New Yorker Hotel building — and tried to charge another tenant rent. On Wednesday, he was arrested and charged with filing false property records. But Barreto, 48, says he was surprised when police showed up at his boyfriend's apart
Ditching the Emerald City turned out to be a very lucrative decision for the businessman.
The Russian leader wasn't exactly impressed by the former Fox News host.
“They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticized,” a spokesperson for the couple reportedly said
He made the comments as a New York judge gave the go-ahead for his hush-money trial to begin next month.
The 'Love Story' hitmaker took the stage in front of a 96,000-strong crowd on Friday
Former President Trump’s lawyers blasted the $335 million verdict against him Friday, disparaging the costly ruling as a multi-year, “politically fueled witch hunt” orchestrated to take him down. Both Trump attorneys, Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, accused the court of failing to follow the law after the 92-page decision came down from Judge Arthur Engoron. …
The family says they are "completely shattered" at their toddler son's unexpected death
MOSCOW — Alexei Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, died Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence, Russia’s prison agency said. He was 47. The stunning news — less than a month before an election that will give Putin another six years in power — brought renewed criticism and outrage from world leaders toward the Russian president who has suppressed opposition at hom
Months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump began plotting his return to Wall Street. That return, delayed by years of regulatory and legal hurdles, is now on the verge of becoming a reality — and it could make Trump a fortune.
"'Chutzpah' doesn’t begin to describe these claims," Neal Katyal said.
Trump's fraud-trial judge took a shot at Trump's wildly-inflated claims of Mar-a-Lago's worth in a $364 million verdict.
The US Coast Guard said it seized over 200 packages of illegal weapons and military components from a vessel in the Arabian Sea on January 28.
BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors dropped a domestic violence charge against Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic on Friday, saying the decision by his wife to invoke marital privilege made it impossible for them to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. After his wife opted not to testify, the motion by prosecutors to admit 911 call information into evidence was denied, effectively ending their court case, they said. “This situation is something prosecutors encounter quite often in matters involving
Agents found 11 military-style machine guns, 133 handguns, 37 rifles, 60 assault rifles, and 7 shotguns in the man's home, authorities said.
Grey divorce, when people divorce after the age of 50, is becoming more common in Canada.