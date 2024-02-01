Deputies: 2 injured after shooting on I-4 in Volusia County
A Frontier Airlines passenger faces three charges, including indecent exposure, after threatening to urinate in the aisle, an affidavit says.
Almost exactly one year ago, 14-year-old Adriana Kuch was attacked by a group of teens in a hallway of Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey. No one expected it to be the last week of her life.
QUINTE WEST, Ont. — Four people have been arrested and police are seeking one more in the death of a teen in Quinte West, near Belleville, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police say they were called on the morning of Jan. 7 to check on the well-being of someone in a motel. They say officers found the body of 17-year-old Kiean Stoddard at that location. Police say they have now charged four suspects between the ages of 22 and 43 with first-degree murder. An arrest warrant has been issued for another susp
Prosecutors said Bazn Berhe plotted the 2021 murder of Hernan Leiva before attacking him in the parking lot of the Target store where they both worked
Five men have been arrested and charged in connection with the grisly killings of six people discovered shot – and some of whom were also burned – last week in a remote area of Southern California’s Mojave Desert.
Italian Ilaria Salis has reportedly endured harsh conditions in a Budapest jail while awaiting trial.
A teenager “serial swatter” from California is believed to be responsible for hundreds of swatting incidents and bomb threats throughout the US according to a pretrial detention motion. Now he has been extradited to Florida to face charges for a swatting incident at a mosque, according to the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office.
China has executed a couple for throwing two toddlers out of a high-rise apartment window, in a case that provoked nationwide outrage.
Mohamed Al-Rahawi says confronting a supposed taxi who tried to scam him out of his debit card cost him the mobility of both his legs for months. The man is speaking out, as Toronto Police issue a warning over the ongoing scam, which cost victims $40,000 dollars in recent months. Noor Ra’fat Ibrahim reports.
Justin Mohn of Middletown Township was charged on Wednesday with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of crime in a Bucks County court, where a judge ordered to the 32-year-old to remain in custody, the district attorney's office said in a statement. On Tuesday evening, police went to the family's Middletown Township home after receiving a call from Mohn's mother. There they found Mohn's 68-year-old father Michael decapitated in a bathroom with a large amount of blood around him and a knife and machete in the bathtub, the prosecutor said.
A Toronto man installed a tracker on his truck and alerted police when it was stolen, but it took over two weeks for police or anyone else to take action. After inquiries from CBC News, Canada Border Services Agency finally opened the container with the truck inside 17 days after it was stolen.
Canadian border officials made what they say is the largest narcotic seizure in Prairie history earlier this month.
The woman at the center of the case said Ronnie Goldy, a former commonwealth’s attorney, helped her frequently in her court cases. She then felt pressure to send him explicit messages.
He was arrested outside the girl’s home in Washington, feds say. Now, he faces prison time.
Sarah Stoodley is the minister of Digital Government and Service N.L., the department responsible for ride-hailing companies. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)Digital Government and Service N.L. Minister Sarah Stoodley says the owner of a ride-hailing company who stands accused of sexual assault was not backgrounded by her department because he wasn't going to drive for his company.Stoodley spoke with CBC News on Thursday, nearly two weeks after her department granted the province's first ride-hailing licence
A Florida woman sued Lyft earlier this month, alleging that she was raped by her Lyft driver in 2019 and that the assault resulted in the birth of her third child. The suit is the latest in a string of sexual assault allegations involving the company.
A married couple have been sentenced to 33 years in prison each after they were found guilty of an international drug smuggling plot worth millions. Arti Dhir, 59, and Kavaljitsinh Raijada, 35, were convicted of exporting more than half a tonne of cocaine worth £57m from the UK to Australia in the operation, which prosecutors likened to the plots of American TV crime dramas Ozark and Breaking Bad.
In court Monday, prosecutors showed video of Jennifer and James Crumbley's interview with police hours after the school shooting
The mother was eventually able to get her daughter out of the vehicle after a short struggle
Two juveniles were spotted in a stolen Hyundai, kicking off a police chase, officials said.