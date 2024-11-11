Deputies arrest suspect following a deadly shooting at a Rutherfordton, North Carolina, bar
On Sunday afternoon, Rutherfordton Police said the suspect is in custody.
On Sunday afternoon, Rutherfordton Police said the suspect is in custody.
Judge Bronwyn Miller encouraged Miami’s state attorney to disqualify a circuit judge who’d thrown prosecutors off a death-penalty case for misconduct.
Morgan Nick had left her mother's side to catch fireflies with her friends when she vanished
As he was arrested, Sven Halstein, 37, told police he just wanted to "have fun".
Mickey Barreto lived rent-free in the iconic New Yorker Hotel for years before his arrest. Doctors now say he is unfit to stand trial.
An American woman who was traveling in Hungary was killed in Budapest last week allegedly by a man she met on vacation.
A federal judge granted Idaho serial killer Thomas Creech a stay of execution just one week before he was scheduled to be put to death, months after he survived a botched execution.
Bradley Nelson was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy in 2016, and his father, Darren Spreadbury, was convicted of grievous bodily harm in 2018
'People Magazine Investigates' goes inside the killing of Sherri Malarik, whose body was found inside her minivan outside a parking lot near the family’s Florida home
"I could not understand why the God who supposedly had numbered the hairs on our heads would not show up for these women."
A movie theatre in Scarborough was shot at twice within the span of seven hours overnight, Toronto police say. Duty Insp. Todd Jocko said the first incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, with officers responding to a call for a shooting at the Woodside Square Cinemas."Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of gunfire," Jocko told reporters in front of the cinema on Sunday. "Although the theatre was open at the time and there were patrons inside, no injuries were susta
Authorities say they've arrested a 25-year-old man who was found with a weapon while leaving the shooting scene at Alabama's Tuskegee University.
A mother of three Brampton children still relives the horrible feeling she felt almost a decade ago, when she discovered that all her children and her father were killed by an impaired driver. As Noor Ra’fat explains, the woman hopes a new monument will serve as a reminder of the price hundreds of families continue to pay.
HAMILTON — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating what it calls a "police-involved shooting" that left a man in his 30s with life-threatening injuries and a police officer with less serious wounds.
HUEHUETOCA, Mexico (AP) — Gunmen opened fire in a bar in central Mexico killing 10 people and injuring 13, local authorities said Sunday.
The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the death of a person who was found injured at a home in Caledon Saturday night. Officers were called to a home on Deer Ridge Trail, north of Brampton, just before 10 p.m., police said in a news release Sunday. The victim was taken to hospital, where they later died. Police have not yet confirmed the victim's cause of death and have not provided further details about their identity at this time. Police taped off part of the street near a home on Dee
The incident occurred in an alley off Chatsworth Road, Harehills, in Leeds, in the early hours of Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
As the director of Refugee 613, Louisa Taylor knows better than most what people seeking refuge in Canada are facing. Federal policies have contributed to a surge in asylum seekers in the nation's big cities, including in Ottawa, where they make up 60 per cent of people in emergency shelters. "There are more than 330 people sleeping on mats and cots in community centres, in hockey arenas. The majority of those are newcomers, and many of those newcomers are refugee claimants," Taylor said. "There
It'll pique your interest!
Celebrating the holidays and all that goes with it, including food and gifts, can really add up -- but not if you know how to be frugal. Check Out: 4 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach...
SEATTLE (AP) — A 37-year-old man who police say stabbed five people in Seattle in broad daylight Friday and possibly four others the day before made his first court appearance Saturday where a judge ordered him held on $2 million bail.