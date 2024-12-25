Deputies enter burning home to save people trapped inside on Christmas morning

France 24

A train driver's suicide caused widespread delays on Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day in France, with some 3,000 passengers affected during the busy holiday period. The suicide by a train driver on the job has caused widespread delays in France's rail traffic, operator SNCF said Wednesday.Some 3,000 train passengers have been affected by delays in services between Paris and southeastern France that started Tuesday and spilled over into Wednesday.Around 10 high-speed (TGV) trains were delayed