Deputies: Fentanyl, other drugs, ammunition seized; Butler County man arrested
TORONTO — The gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting believed the two victims had defrauded his family, his wife said, as court records indicate the family was suing the pair after losing more than a million dollars in an alleged investment scam.
Lexi Jade Brown, 15, has been charged with attempted murder and arson, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A father from Georgia has been released from prison 10 years after his toddler died in a hot car, a case that made global headlines after prosecutors accused him of murder.
RCMP have confirmed that two cousins who went missing in Dawson Creek, B.C., have been found dead weeks apart.On Tuesday, police announced they had identified the remains of Darylyn Supernant, who was 29 when she was last seen alive on March 15, 2023.Supernant's remains were found April 19, 2024, on the 219 Road of Dawson Creek, a city of approximately 12,000 residents about 750 kilometres northeast of Vancouver and 20 kilometres from the Alberta border. Police say DNA testing was done to confir
A 58-year-old lobster dealer with a long and infamous past in southwest Nova Scotia has been handed five years in prison for defrauding a fisheries company of what the prosecutor in the case says was more than a million dollars.Terry Banks, a Brooklyn, N.S., man with a prior record for large-scale fraud, was sentenced Wednesday by Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Pierre Muise, in a case that reverberated in the lucrative lobster industry when charges were first laid in 2017.Crown prosecutor Ric
The “Selfish” singer was arrested by the Sag Harbor Police Department early Tuesday, June 18
The House Ethics Committee says it's now looking into whether Gaetz sought to "obstruct government investigations of his conduct."
Leslie Preer was found dead in her home in May 2001
Dennis was one of countless victims of a massive global criminal operation predominantly run by predominantly Chinese gangs who have built a multibillion-dollar scam industry in Southeast Asia.
A former youth worker with Alberta Child and Family Services has been handed a two-year sentence for sexual exploitation.Beverly Allard, 65, had a years-long sexual relationship with a teenage boy starting in 1990.During the trial, court heard that Allard was 31-years-old when she began having sex with the then-14-year-old boy who CBC News is identifying as A.B. to comply with a publication ban on the victim's identity.On Wednesday, Court of King's Bench Justice Lisa Silver addressed Allard dire
Seventeen-year-old Marian Pannalossy cuts a striking figure wherever she goes in Archer’s Post, a small town 200 miles north of Nairobi. She lives alone and is light-skinned in a place where mixed-race people are a rarity and therefore ostracized.
"She’s just one of the happiest, always smiling, full of life, spunky little girls that I’ve ever met in my life," the victim's grandmother said
Juan Morgan Munoz, 31, is allegely behind a fatal hit-and-run in Dallas
Missouri top prosecutor asked a court Tuesday to put the brakes on releasing a woman from prison in a 1980 killing that her attorneys allege was committed by a now-discredited police officer.
PARIS (AP) — Two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence, French authorities said Wednesday. A Jewish leader said the girl is Jewish.
Community members helped identify a man who is accused of raping a 13 year old in Queens, New York.
A 6 year old boy has been struck and killed by a school bus in a residential area of Kleinburg. As Jaden Lee-Lincoln reports, a community now in mourning has had concerns about road safety in the area before.
Wilbur Crockwell, 73, is pleading guilty to abducting a 14-year-old girl last year in a case that prompted a rare Amber Alert in Newfoundland.Crockwell's case was called Wednesday morning in St. John's, where his lawyer, Robert Hoskins, said he'll be entering a guilty plea on the charge of abducting a person under the age of 16. He's also expected to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit abduction.Hoskins said they'll be asking the court for a pre-sentence report, which will provide the judge wit
The flamboyant religious leader made headlines after he was robbed of $1m in jewellery during a sermon.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A five-year investigation by U.S. officials has uncovered a complex partnership between one of Mexico’s most notorious drug cartels and Chinese underground banking groups in the U.S. that laundered money from the sale of fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.