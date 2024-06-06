Deputies investigating after 2 found dead inside Sarasota home in apparent murder-suicide
Deputies are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Sarasota home Wednesday night in an apparent murder-suicide. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at the home in the 1600 block of Stickney Point Road around 8:57 p.m. There, they found the two victims, 44-year-old Tesse Kofahl and 57-year-old Robert Joseph Harrison, Jr., who had been shot. The Sarasota County Fire Department then arrived, and they were pronounced dead.