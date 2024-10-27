Deputies: One person killed in Volusia County shooting

CBC

Community members and sources have confirmed that images on a Facebook account depict the accused, Fsha Tekhle. (Facebook)The man accused of stabbing and killing a woman in front of her kids in an Ottawa park Thursday morning has been charged with first-degree murder. City police have labelled it a femicide.In a news release, Ottawa police said 36-year-old Brkti Berhe of Ottawa was attacked around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Uplands and Paul Anka drives, south of the core and near the ci