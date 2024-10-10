Deputies Rescue Boy Clinging to Debris in Tampa Floodwaters

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies rescued a 14-year-old boy who was clinging to debris in Tampa on Thursday, October 10, after Hurricane Milton slammed Florida’s west coast.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows the moment the boy was pulled out of the floodwaters.

Milton pummeled Tampa Bay with damaging winds and at least a foot of rainfall, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

Video Transcript

Let me, let me spin around.

Hey, right here.

Be careful.

Credit.

What a what?

Sorry I much let me, let me spin around right here.

Be careful.

Credit.

What what?

Sorry I'm not sure.