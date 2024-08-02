Deputies search for man they say shot his father after verbal dispute in Greenville County
Misty Roberts, 42, was arrested five days after she stepped down as mayor of DeRidder, La.
TORONTO — Ten people have been arrested and more than 100 charges were laid in connection with a wide-reaching SIM swap scam, Toronto police said Thursday.
Fourteen people were arrested and 10 victims were rescued following a human sex trafficking sting at San Diego's Comic-Con Convention.
Chad Doerman will serve three consecutive life sentences for the murder of his three sons in June 2023
Police responded to a home in Vera, Okla., on July 28 where they found a teenage girl allegedly tied to a tree and given a carpet square to sleep on, police allege
Ebony Wright and her mother Wanda Wright were killed in 2021 by Ebony’s ex-boyfriend, who also tried to set his infant on fire
The Parole Board of Canada has sent Brayden Bushby back to jail, revoking the release granted to the man convicted of killing an Indigenous woman by throwing a trailer hitch at her from a moving vehicle in Thunder Bay, Ont.
More than 160 leaders directly impacted by incarceration and criminalization have sent a letter to Vice President Harris calling on her to create a campaign platform that addresses mass incarceration. The Hill received an exclusive look at the letter to the likely Democratic nominee, which calls on Harris to reject harmful language around the criminal justice system,…
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police on Mexico’s Caribbean coast said Friday they have found the bodies of four men, including a policeman, shot to death near a resort just south of Cancun.
A Halifax-area man has had a slew of charges against him stayed after a judge concluded he was the subject of an illegal strip search by Halifax Regional Police.Judge Alonzo Wright issued the stay in a ruling he delivered Wednesday in Halifax provincial court.Dante Warnell Cromwell, 26, was facing more than 20 charges, including assault, drug trafficking and various firearms offences, stemming from an April 16, 2023, incident that Wright described as a case of "extreme road rage."Cromwell was ac
Viral video showed Brendan Depa’s violent attack on Florida teacher’s aide Joan Naydich. Depa’s parents were repeatedly denied support for the troubled teen for years leading up to it.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Russia completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history on Thursday, with Moscow releasing journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, along with dissidents including Vladimir Kara-Murza, in a multinational deal that set two dozen people free.
A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly throwing his 10-year-old daughter out of his car in the night, court records show.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the “tiny mindless minority” behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.
A man with a lengthy criminal record who crept into the basement of an 85-year-old woman's home in Dartmouth, N.S., four years ago, strangled her and ransacked her bedroom has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 16 years.In a decision released this week, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice James Chipman called the murder of Eleanor Harding "monstrous and evil," and said Richard George Ellis targeted a "truly helpless victim" who lived alone and couldn't defend he
A 17-year-old has been arrested following the July death of Yoni Emanuel Cruz-Rodriguez, whose family says he leaves behind a 3-year-old boy and a 2-month-old girl
WARNING: This story contains details of domestic abuse.Three months before her death, Kamaljit Sandhu filed for divorce after enduring years of domestic violence.Her husband — Inderjit Singh Sandhu — was in India at the time.Kamaljit Sandhu, who lives in Abbotsford, a city about 70 kilometres east of Vancouver in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, got a protection order. In an affidavit, she claimed she was afraid the 50-year-old "would harm her when he became aware of the court proceedings."It wasn't long b
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four Las Vegas teenagers accused in the fatal beating of their high school classmate have agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a deal that will keep them from being tried as adults, lawyers said Thursday.
A federal judge in Washington, DC, on Friday regained control of the criminal case against former President Donald Trump for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, leaving the historic case’s fate in her hands less than 100 days before the November election.
His dangerous behavior forced the flight to land in Salt Lake City, feds say.