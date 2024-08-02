Deputies search for man they say shot his father after verbal dispute in Greenville County

CBC

A man with a lengthy criminal record who crept into the basement of an 85-year-old woman's home in Dartmouth, N.S., four years ago, strangled her and ransacked her bedroom has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 16 years.In a decision released this week, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice James Chipman called the murder of Eleanor Harding "monstrous and evil," and said Richard George Ellis targeted a "truly helpless victim" who lived alone and couldn't defend he