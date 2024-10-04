Deputies searching for mother missing from Lake County for over a week
Deputies searching for mother missing from Lake County for over a week
Deputies searching for mother missing from Lake County for over a week
The incident reportedly prompted visitors to seek shelter at a nearby hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 2
Yevheniia Koval, 79, was found unresponsive with "multiple bruises" in May, leading to the arrest of her teenage granddaughter, Sofia Koval
Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of District Judge Kevin Mullins
Emily Strite's have been discovered after she was reported missing in April, officials said
HOUSTON (AP) — The sentencing of a former Houston police officer convicted of murder in the deaths of a couple during a 2019 drug raid was put on hold Thursday after he suffered a medical emergency in the courtroom.
A homeless man is on trial accused of the rape and manslaughter of Natalie Shotter.
Jessica Barnes' husband Brandon Barnes has been charged with murder in connection with her death
A 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of two women in Courtice earlier this week, Durham police say.Police say the accused is the ex-boyfriend of Katrina Zwolinksi, 30, who was found dead along with Laurie Crew, 67, at a home east of Toronto on Tuesday. A child was also found at the home unharmed, police said earlier.Officers were called to the residence on Moulton Court in the community of Courtice, which is part of Clarington, at around 1:10 p.
Thank you all for explaining the legal process.
Federal fisheries officers have seized more than 5,900 kilograms of lobster as well as documents and electronic records during the search of a facility in Shelburne County, N.S.One person has been arrested and is being investigated for potential charges under the Fisheries Act in connection with maintaining a lobster pound without the required licence, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. Social media posts from the federal department said officers obtained a search warrant for t
Kevin Smith did an interview and spilled about Ben Affleck and J.Lo's divorce—check out his quotes.
The house was built in 1967, and only one family had lived there before Katie Santry and her family moved in
KELOWNA, B.C. — Police say they have identified five attackers in a violent youth swarming captured on video Friday in Kelowna, B.C.
Calgary first responders have destroyed a tunnel and encampment south of the Stampede grounds citing health and safety risks, police said Thursday."This was an incredibly elaborate underground structure that was highly dangerous, not only for those inhabiting it, but for the surrounding community," said Sgt. Kristian Thorpe of the community engagement response team."Camping on public land is against the city's bylaws. However, when approaching sites where individuals are experiencing homelessnes
Nearly 30 years after a six-year-old girl disappeared in Western Arkansas, authorities have identified a suspect in her abduction through DNA evidence.
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. authorities charged five Chinese nationals with lying and trying to cover their tracks, more than a year after they were confronted in the dark near a remote Michigan military site where thousands of people had gathered for summer drills.
The "Morning Show" star actually confirmed some weird gossip on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Buckingham Palace was forced to delete their initial social media post announcing Princess Beatrice's second pregnancy
Luke Bryan has commented on the polarizing conversation surrounding Beyoncé‘s CMA Awards snub for her chart-topping “Cowboy Carter” album. Bryan, a co-host of the 2024 CMA Awards, was prompted by Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” to share his thoughts on Beyoncé’s lack of awards at the upcoming ceremony. Her “Cowboy Carter” album and …
Joanne Kelly opens up about her broken relationship with the convicted sex offender in an upcoming documentary