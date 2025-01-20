Deputies searching for runaway juvenile with stolen car

CBC

Halifax Regional Police are warning of a scam targeting seniors in the wake of multiple reported incidents.In a release Friday, HRP urged people to be suspicious of all calls or emails asking for money, and said they were looking for help identifying a suspect in a number of frauds in the Halifax area. In each reported instance, the victim received a call from someone pretending to be a family member who had been arrested and needed to be bailed out.They were then passed off to another individua