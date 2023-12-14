Deputies: Suspect in several Volusia County overdose investigations arrested
Jon Venables was 10 years old when he and Robert Thompson tortured and murdered the toddler in Bootle, Merseyside, in 1993.
The 20-year-old was arrested at his apartment complex, officials said.
A police officer has been sacked after repeatedly reporting her former boyfriend for assault – only for detectives to find he did not exist.
The mother told police she “did that to my child,” cops say.
A message presented in court by prosecutors shows one of the men allegedly acknowledged he was "committing felonies"
Jullian Phillips was arrested in connection with the shooting of Zachariah Bannister and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon
King Charles made an unexpected visit to the High Court, even surprising a group of schoolchildren, as the monarch celebrated the judiciary and viewed an exhibition on female judges
A federal judge has ordered Michael Cohen’s former attorney to explain where he came up with the court cases cited in Cohen’s request for early termination of supervised release, saying as far as the judge can tell “none of these cases exist.”
A Calgary driver is now charged with manslaughter, accused of killing another man with his car in what police are calling a road rage incident. Steven Allen, 34, appeared in court on Wednesday and was released on bail by a justice of the peace.Allen is accused of killing David Berglund, 35, Tuesday in the northeast community of Temple. Victim brandished a knife, police sayPolice say they were called Tuesday afternoon by the passenger in a red Chevrolet Aveo who said she and the driver were invol
This is the shocking moment a pensioner on a mobility scooter rams into an elderly man and runs him over - for "buying the last pasty". The furious male was captured on camera wielding his walking stick as he launched into an angry tirade - as 'pasty wars' broke out on the streets of Devon. Shocked witnesses say the man involved was being rude about missing out on the last baked treat - and took his anger out on those around him. He was seen knocking into the victim and Devon and Cornwall Police attended but have appealed for witnessed and said no victims have yet come forward. Oakleigh Richards, 21, shot the video at 12pm yesterday, (Tuesday) on Mill Street, Bideford, Devon, which has since gone viral. The mother-of-one, who lives locally, said: "It all happened over someone having the last pasty and the man was being rude about it as he wanted it. "He then started knocking people and then when I got my phone out and started recording this happened." In the clip, the mobility scooter user can be seen holding his walking stick while controlling his vehicle with one hand. Another person then shouts: "I said do you want help." The man then replies and moments later he appears to drive his mobility scooter at another man, forcing him to fall over a sign. People can be heard shouting, as a woman grapples with the man to get the walking stick out of his hands. A woman can be heard shouting: "You dare! You just knocked him over!". The man on the mobility scooter replied: "I didn't he just walked towards me." People gather to help the poor man up from the floor. Devon and Cornwall Police were later able to identify the man involved. The mobility scooter was then seized, resulting in humorous scenes as one officer was forced to ride it back to the police station. Devon and Cornwall Police took to social media to cover the report, and wrote: "Residents of Bideford may have seen this slightly unusual sight today! "And while we are an equal opportunity employer, no, we currently don’t have any plans to launch mobility scooter patrols. "We attended an incident early today, which is related to a video currently circulating on social media. "This led to us seizing a mobility scooter which one of our officers then had to ride back to the station! "We have identified the owner but all other parties had already left prior to our arrival. "We don’t currently have any victims that have come forward to us. "If you were involved in the incident and wish to report this to us, please call 101 and quote log number: 298 12.12.2023". Various people have taken to social media to comment on the video. One wrote: "The old people are worse than the younger people. "And the way they use the mobility scooter they’re crazy." Another said: "Scooter rage, love it!" Someone said: "Should have battered him with the pasty"
Urfan Sharif, Sara’s stepmother Beinash Batool and her uncle, Faisal Malik, are accused of murder.
Tenia Campbell pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her daughters, Jasmine and Jaida
A pair of 12-year-old girls accused in a brutal assault at an LRT station that hospitalized a 55-year-old woman were receiving intervention services from the province at the time, court records show. The case had a brief hearing in Edmonton's Court of Justice on Wednesday. Only one of the girls has a lawyer on record so far. Neither child was present at the hearing, and the case will next be back in court on Jan. 8. The girls can't be named because the Youth Criminal Justice Act protects the ide
The accusations that caused Matt Araiza to lose his NFL career shouldn’t stand in the way of his chance to earn it back.
“Brissa by all accounts had an incredibly bright future, including aspirations to become a sonographer.”
An Australian appeals court overturned all convictions against a woman on Thursday, 20 years after a jury found her guilty of killing her four children. Kathleen Folbigg already was pardoned at the New South Wales state government's direction and released from prison in June based on new scientific evidence that her four children may have died from natural causes as she had insisted. The pardon was seen as the quickest way of getting the 56-year-old out of prison before an inquiry into the new evidence recommended the New South Wales Court of Appeals consider quashing her convictions.
A Nunavut judge described a woman’s actions as a “revenge filicide” as she was handed down a life sentence for the killing of a child. The woman was convicted last year of the second-degree murder of her six-year-old daughter and the attempted murder of her two sons — a four-year-old boy and four-month-old boy. The woman’s name, as well as the names of the children and their father, are subject to a court-ordered publication ban. In court Wednesday, Justice Susan Charlesworth described a combati
The father of a three-year-old boy found dead by police at the beginning of December is calling for answers. Based on the early stages of their investigation, Toronto police said they believe the boy was with a woman, who was not his mother, on the day before he died. “That boy was perfect, he didn’t bother nobody,” Yverson Belotte, the father of Yverson Junior Quintanni Belotte, told Global’s Catherine McDonald on Tuesday.
Bianca DeSouza was 19 when she gave birth to her son, who was allegedly found "wrapped in shorts" by the suspect's mother
The Israeli army said on Tuesday that it had recovered during an operation in Gaza the bodies of two hostages taken by Hamas in its October 7 attack.