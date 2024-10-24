New deputy mayor apologises for calling Susan Hall a 'racist climate change-denying Tory'
Sadiq Khan’s new Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Kaya Comer-Schwartz, was given a grilling at City Hall by the Chair of the Committee who she previously called ‘racist’ and ‘climate denying’ on social media.Susan Hall told Ms Comer-Schwartz that she feels her life was put in danger as a result of a tweet she had published. The new deputy mayor apoogised for any harm caused, but did not apologies for the content of the tweet.