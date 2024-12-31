Deputy police chief in Concord receives warm sendoff on his final day on force
A heartfelt sendoff was held Tuesday for Deputy Police Chief John Thomas, who retired from the Concord Police Department after 30 years on the force.
A heartfelt sendoff was held Tuesday for Deputy Police Chief John Thomas, who retired from the Concord Police Department after 30 years on the force.
A Canadian man was arrested at Miami International Airport after attacking multiple people, including Transportation Security Administration officers. The TSA confirmed on Monday that the incident took place at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 28 and involved both a supervisory transportation security officer and a transportation security officer, along with other travelers at the major transit hub in Miami, Florida. Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, from Toronto, Canada, faces three counts of battery charges: battery on a police officer, one count of battery each on a person 65 or older, and a misdemeanor battery charge.
Marcus Fakana was with his parents in the United Arab Emirates from the end of August when a ‘holiday romance blossomed’.
The incident took place ion Sunday, Dec. 22, police say
Three people have been arrested after two stores were robbed on Monday night by thieves with hammers, Toronto police say.No one was reported injured in the robberies, which occurred minutes apart, according to police.In the first robbery, five people with hammers robbed a jewelry store in Fairview Mall, police said. Officers were called to the store at about 8:43 p.m. Const. Cindy Chung, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said in an email on Monday night that the store is Chow Tai Fook
In May, the Ford government announced auto theft had gotten so bad that it would bring in a harsh new penalty; convicted thieves would have their driver's licence suspended for 10 years."Driving is a privilege, not a right. If you're shameful enough to prey on other members of the community for your own reckless gain, you'll lose that privilege," Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said. But as of Dec. 10, the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed Bill 197, which included the licence
STANTON, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison Monday in connection with a wild chase in which he fled from a hospital and drove into a deputy's vehicle, killing the deputy.
NEW YORK (AP) — The woman who died after being set on fire in a New York subway train earlier this month was a 57-year-old from New Jersey, New York City police announced Tuesday.
The six men allegedly pulled up to a job site where their rival was doing a paving job, police allege
Declan McDevitt and Peter Jones were able to catch Awalkhan Sultankhail while out on patrol.
Aubrey Vanlandingham allegedly believed her classmate was a "cheater," say police
Police said the unidentified human’s remains were discovered in Belleplain State Forest in New Jersey on Sunday, Dec. 22
Donald Trump has lost his bid to overturn a jury verdict that he sexually abused former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll. The federal appeals court ruling comes just a day after the president-elect hinted that he would seek retribution on Carroll for suing him over an alleged incident in a dressing room at Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store around 1996. Trump reposted a photograph of the writer on his Truth Social account with the sentence: “Should a woman go to jail for falsely acc
The owner of the California restaurant Lima said it hasn’t been able to bounce back after settling a lawsuit over a promotion that discounted drinks for women.
A 40-year-old mother was one of six people shot in a New York City convenience store when one of the suspected targets of a "brazen and heartless attack" used her as a human shield, authorities said. The two gunmen who opened fire on a group of people Monday evening in the crowded convenience store in the New York borough of the Bronx remained at large Tuesday morning as investigators worked to identify them, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). The mother, whose name was not released, suffered a bullet wound to her stomach and her 12-year-old daughter was shot in the leg during the incident that also left four men with gunshot wounds, NYPD Interim Chief of Department John Chell said at a news conference Monday evening outside the G&W Grocery, where the shooting occurred.
A 34-year-old man is facing several charges after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and trafficked in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.In a news release on Monday, police said they went to a home in the area of Steeles Avenue and Bathurst Street for a check welfare call on Boxing Day at about 2:50 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that the girl had been held against her will, sexually assaulted and was being trafficked for a sexual purpose.Police said the man met the girl at a shopping
Three men were sentenced to 17 years in prison for invading a Hamilton home, kidnapping resident Faqir Ali and shooting both his sons — killing one and injuring the other — in front of his wife and two daughters.At 2:43 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2021, John Bartley, Antoine Chambers and Gino McCall smashed the front door of the home on Glancaster Road in Mount Hope, startling the family awake and thrusting them into a "never-ending nightmare," Ali's wife Fauzia told the Ontario Superior Court of Justice
Body camera footage documenting the fatal beating of Robert Brooks at the hands of New York state correctional officers has triggered an outpouring of rage and condemnations – and analysis from experts who said the video shows a misuse of force by officers.
Special counsel Jack Smith formally withdrew from the Mar-a-Lago documents case Friday, referring the ongoing prosecution of President-elect Trump’s two co-defendants to federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida. Smith formally dropped charges against Trump in both of his federal cases in November, dismissing them without prejudice while citing Justice Department policy that prohibits…
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine judge confirmed charges against five people in connection with the death of Liam Payne, a former member of musical group One Direction, and ordered preventive prison for two of them for having supplied him with drugs.
The Azerbaijani president claimed Russia tried to "cover up" its role in the tragedy.