Deputy police chief says officer who died had a wife and 2 young kids
CBC News has learned that a Central Saanich Police Services (CSPS) officer charged with sexual assault on Tuesday has died.Several police sources say Matthew Ball died by suicide Tuesday.News of his death came one day after the 43-year-old was charged with one count each of sexual assault and breach of trust, following the completion of an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.Revealing their findings Tuesday, VPD Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson said Ball and another officer, Ryan Johnston,
Erik Denslow was stabbed in a Michigan office, prompting the arrest of Nathan Mahoney
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The motive for a shooting that killed a teacher and a student and wounded others at a Wisconsin school appears to be a “combination of factors,” a police chief said Tuesday as he appealed to the public to share what they might know about the 15-year-old girl who attacked a study hall before shooting herself.
Steven Bradley Collins and his 2-year-old daughter RyLeigh Collins were killed in a car crash. Then police realized the family had a child missing for months
"It shows he's scared," ventured one scholar from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Luke Ford is facing 16 years in prison after 19 guilty convictions on sex crimes charges
A Toronto police officer died while on the job Thursday morning, the service says, with early evidence suggesting the officer experienced a medical episode while he was executing a search warrant. The officer, Det. John Park, was with the Toronto Police Service for 14 years, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He leaves behind a wife and two young children, who are "understandably devastated by this," Pogue said. "There are no words to express the sorrow we fe
"I put my head in my hands and started to cry. We had never gotten too in-depth about the religions of our families — and now I see we should have."
Five people were found dead in a Utah home after a man apparently shot his wife and four children before killing himself, police said Wednesday. A 17-year-old boy survived but has a severe brain injury.
AVIGNON, France (AP) — Gisèle Pelicot spoke of her “very difficult ordeal” after 51 men were convicted Thursday in the drugging-and-rape trial that riveted France and turned her into an icon, expressing support for other victims whose cases don't get such attention and “whose stories remain untold.”
The music mogul, accused of sex trafficking, will be back in court on March 17.
Killings, including a notorious massacre, in a Syrian suburb left residents wanting revenge. Then they heard a militia leader was going to be hanged.
Two officers with the Central Saanich Police Service (CSPS) have been arrested and charged with sexual assault after an investigation by Vancouver police, the VPD said Tuesday at a news conference.The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said that it initiated an investigation at the request of the CSPS on Oct. 28.In an earlier statement, the VPD said that a person came forward with information about two officers who allegedly had "unlawful sexual contact" with a woman they met while on duty.Two of
A man and his sister have a tradition of buying their mom a gift together, but she doesn't pitch in financially
Two men and two teen boys have been charged following a jewelry store robbery in Richmond Hill on Tuesday afternoon that left one employee injured. In a news release Wednesday, York Regional Police said three people used hammers to smash glass cases and steal jewelry at a store located near Yonge Street and Levendale Road, before fleeing in a vehicle driven by a fourth suspect. One of the store's employees was assaulted during the robbery, police said in the news release. Officers responded to t
Anna Duggar has stood by her husband, Josh Duggar, through scandals, controversies and his conviction
"My first reaction was one of shock and confusion, as I thought it was a huge decision that we should have discussed together," the bride wrote on Reddit
Police found the mother, 38, and two daughters, 9 and 2, in a bedroom. The bodies of the father, 42 and the son, 11, were found in the living room
After years of trying for a baby, Mackenzie and Lovensky Levasseur opened their hearts to foster care and adopted newborn triplets. Then they got a surprise