Deputy police chief says officer who died had a wife and 2 young kids

CBC

Two officers with the Central Saanich Police Service (CSPS) have been arrested and charged with sexual assault after an investigation by Vancouver police, the VPD said Tuesday at a news conference.The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said that it initiated an investigation at the request of the CSPS on Oct. 28.In an earlier statement, the VPD said that a person came forward with information about two officers who allegedly had "unlawful sexual contact" with a woman they met while on duty.Two of