Deputy rescues massive 1.1-ton ocean sunfish in Florida
This is the incredible moment a deputy found a massive ocean sunfish struggling in shallow water on Volusia County Beach in Florida on February 3. The deputy couldn't pull the heavy creature out of the shallows by hand and was forced to use a rope to pull it free. He then gently pushed the leviathan into deeper waters and watched it swim away. Ocean sunfish are known as the world's largest bony fish, in adulthood they can grow to a weight of 1.1 tons.