Derby County fan's mission to provide 'forgotten' player with headstone

A Derby County fan has said he was "shocked" to discover a former player's grave was left unmarked - and has vowed to provide him with a headstone.

Kal Singh Dhindsa visited Nottingham Road Cemetery to look for the grave of Archie Goodall, who made 424 appearances for Derby County and scored 52 goals.

He found the grave, which was unmarked.

Mr Dhindsa said he fears the player's legacy is in danger of being forgotten and is fundraising for a headstone.

Goodall was born in Ireland and played for clubs in the North West of England including Liverpool Stanley, Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers before moving to join his brother John at Derby County.

The brothers, along with fellow player Steve Bloomer, are said to have formed the backbone of the side which challenged for top honours.

Archie, who also earned 10 caps for Ireland, left Derby County in 1903 and died in November 1929 at the age of 64 when he was buried in Nottingham Road Cemetery.

Mr Dhindsa, said Archie's brother John's grave was also unmarked and fans rallied round to provide him with a headstone in 2018.

Kal said he was "inspired" by their actions and felt that Archie "deserved the same treatment in Derby".

He added that he "took it upon himself to make sure that Archie's name is remembered alongside other local heroes.

"To me, Archie is one of the pioneers of early football and he should be recognised.

"Football fans from all over the country have been getting in touch to help Archie get the grave he deserves."

Kal needs to raise £1,000 to build the headstone and has set up a GoFundMe page.

