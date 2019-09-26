Derby County: Welsh international among two players charged with drink-driving

Two Derby County footballers have been charged with drink-driving after a crash following a team night out.

Mason Bennett and Wales international Tom Lawrence were involved in a two-car crash on the A6 at Allestree on Tuesday evening, and the club has confirmed they had carried on drinking after most of their teammates had left an event.

In a statement on their website, the club said "we cannot, and do not, condone the actions of a small group of players on Tuesday evening".

The statement continued: "The players were out as part of a scheduled team-building dinner with staff and while the majority of them acted responsibly and left at around 8pm and were not involved, a small group, including the team captain Richard Keogh, continued drinking into the night.

"They should have known when to stop and also ignored the opportunity to be driven home using cars laid on by the club, and chose to stay out.

"As a result of an alcohol-related incident, Richard Keogh has sustained a serious knee injury that will prevent him from playing until the end of the season.

"The players involved in the incident on Tuesday evening will be subject to a rigorous internal investigation under the club's code of conduct and disciplinary procedures, but over and above any punishment they receive we will be expecting them to become involved with the excellent work the Community Trust does helping the communities we serve."

The club thanked emergency services for their swift help on Tuesday evening.

The club said those involved "know they will pay a heavy price for their actions", but said they would be supported back into the squad.

Derby County reiterated its support of Drinkaware, as well as clarifying that players know they are allowed to drink at certain times in controlled environments.

Derbyshire Constabulary said: "Mason Bennett, 23, of Whaley Thorns near Mansfield and Tom Lawrence, 25, of Duffield were arrested at the scene and charged earlier today.

"They are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 15 October at 9.30am."