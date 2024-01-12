Derby: Two plead not guilty over woman's care home death

Two people charged in connection with the death of a woman at a care home have pleaded not guilty.

Shirley Froggett, 84, died in hospital in October 2018 following a fall at The New Lodge Nursing Home in Derby.

Nakeeba Akhtar, 64, of St Chads Road, Stoke-on-Trent; and Amar Muneer, 45, of Blackpool Street, Burton-upon-Trent; appeared at a short hearing at Derby Crown Court via video link on Friday and spoke only to enter their pleas.

They are not being held in custody.

The pair pleaded not guilty to wilful neglect between 18 September 2018 and 21 September 2018, while Akhtar also pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Alison Linda Foster, 41, of St John's Road, Stoke-on-Trent: and Prabina Thapa, 35, of Clifford Y-Coed, Cardiff; also appeared at the same hearing.

They had been also charged in connection with Ms Froggett's death but were not arraigned and did not enter any pleas.

A further pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for 4 November ahead of a planned trial date of 2 December.

Judge Jonathan Straw told the defendants they must appear at their trial or it would go ahead in their absence.

