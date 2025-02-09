Derek Chisora names three potential opponents for 50th and final professional boxing fight

Almost the last dance: Derek Chisora is set to retire after his next fight (Action Images via Reuters)

Derek Chisora teased a meeting with either Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois or Oleksandr Usyk for his 50th and final professional fight in boxing.

‘Del Boy’ produced a career-best win in Manchester on Saturday evening in what was widely tipped as his swansong on British soil.

Chisora cruised to a unanimous decision victory over Otto Wallin at the Co-Op Live Arena, twice sending the Swede to the canvas in a typically gusty display.

After the fight, the 41-year-old asked the crowd who he should fight next, holding up cardboard cut outs of all three men.

Chisora and Joshua are good friends, so that would appear unlikely despite the favourable reaction from the crowd. He has also previously lost to reigning WBC, WBA, WBO and The Ring magazine champion Usyk, although he caused the Ukrainian problems during their fight back in 2020.

.@DerekWarChisora had the Manchester crowd in the palm of his hand 🔊#ChisoraWallin pic.twitter.com/QjgJrzzo89 — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) February 8, 2025

By beating Wallin, ‘War’ Chisora earned an IBF heavyweight title fight with either Dubois or Joseph Parker – who are set to meet later this month in a stunning night of action in Saudi Arabia.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the fight, promoter Frank Warren said: “Whatever he wants, we will make it happen. We will sit down and make it happen.

"He's now won an eliminator for the IBF title, and that's Daniel Dubois', so he has that in the bank.

"Whatever he wants to do, we will do. Tonight, what a performance. I can't tell you how proud I am of how he fought in there, Otto as well, because it takes two to make a fight."