Derek Draper funeral: Kate Garraway supported by GMB co-stars

(PA)

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper is being laid to rest today, with a number of the couple's friends from the world of entertainment and politics expected to pay their last respects.

Garraway's Good Morning Britain co-stars Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard were among the first to arrive for the service at St Mary the Virgin church in Primrose Hill, north west London.

Sir Elton John, 76, was seen arriving with filmmaker husband David Furnish, 61.

Dressed all in black, the music icon used a walking stick for support after recently undergoing knee surgery.

Former lobbyist-turned-psychologist and author Mr Draper died on January 5 aged 56 after suffering a heart attack just before Christmas almost four years after he first fell seriously ill with Covid.

He was plagued with health woes after contracting the virus in March 2020, and was receiving 24 hour care.

He and Garraway were married for 18 years and shared two children together.