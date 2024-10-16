Derek Hough & Wife Hayley Erbert To Make Documentary About Her Emergency Craniectomy
Derek and Hayley Hough have an incredible story of survival to share.
The married dancers are working on a documentary that will take a look back at the frightening moment when Erbert collapsed backstage while performing their Symphony of Dance tour in December.
On Tuesday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, Hough explained how he was waiting on stage for his wife to join him when a stage manager said Erbert was having full seizures and “essentially dying.”
Doctors later warned Hough that his wife may not survive her emergency craniectomy, and if she did survive brain surgery, she may not be the same person, much less be able to walk.
Erbert not only survived the surgery, but made a full recovery. She rejoined her husband on tour and on Tuesday, danced a breathtaking contemporary with Hough on Dedication Night.
The documentary, which has no distribution yet, is directed by Jason Bergh and produced by Bergh and Stephan Bielecki.
Check back later for the full recap of Tuesday’s DWTS.
