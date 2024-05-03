Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Step Out for Rare Date Night

The parents-of-four carved out time to attend an event at Carbone Beach for Miami Race Week

BACKGRID/Mega Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis Jeter

With four kids at home, it can be tough to carve out time as a couple — but Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis Jeter made it happen May 2, as they stepped out for a rare date night in Miami Beach.

The two were on hand to attend the night one of the four-night American Express Presents Carbone Beach celebration on Thursday, May 2.

Wearing black athleisure joggers with a matching jacket and sleek black tee, Derek complimented Hannah, who wore a chocolate brown, short sleeve bodycon dress with a long belted tie at the waist and metallic strappy heels.

Presented by Major Food Group and American Express, the event was attended by a host of celebrities, including Ludacris (who performed a 45-minute set of his hits), Tommy Mottola, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Major Food Group founders, Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick and Rich Torrisi.

The couple have kept their relationship fairly low-profile since they quietly started dating in 2012. They were engaged in November 2015 before tying the knot in July 2016, and have since welcomed their four children — daughters Bella Raine, 6, Story Grey, 5, River Rose, 2, and son, Kaius, whom they welcomed in May 2023.

BACKGRID/Mega Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis Jeter

In 2017, Hannah spoke to PEOPLE about welcoming the couple’s first child a few months before Bella's arrival.

"[Derek and I] both have two nephews right now [whom] we absolutely adore and we spend a lot of time with, so I'm really excited to buy all the girly fun stuff because we've been buying boy things for years," she said.

The following year, Derek opened up to PEOPLE about his work-life balance in his cover story in Ocean Drive Magazine. He credited his wife with helping hold it all together, saying she "deserves a lot of credit."

"She has been an unbelievable mother, she has a great deal of patience — not only with my daughter, but with me," he said.

During his 2022 induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, he praised his wife for supporting him and being a great mother. "You're the strongest person I know, which I'm sure you're gonna say is required when you're dealing with me."

Derek added, "You're thoughtful, you're caring, you've been an incredible wife and even more amazing mother."

"I couldn't be luckier. Let me say it again, let me clarify," he continued. "I couldn't be luckier that our paths crossed when they did. I love you so much, and there's been nothing more fulfilling in my life."

