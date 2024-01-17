Derelict swimming pool site converted into flats

A project to convert a derelict swimming pool building into new affordable homes has been completed.

The Arthur Hill Memorial Baths site in King’s Road, Reading, has been repurposed to provide 15 one-bedroom apartments for key workers.

The pool was closed in 2016 despite opposition from the Save Arthur Hill Pool campaign.

Work on the project has been ongoing since 2021, and involved the conversion of the entrance building and the demolition of the pool.

Reading Borough Council had said it would need to spend £700,000 to bring the building up to standard before it closed in 2016

The new homes have been reserved for nurses, social workers, teachers, police officers and those in the public sector.

The apartments have been made available through affordable rent on the council’s housing register.

Ellie Emberson, lead councillor for housing at Reading Borough Council, said: "Key workers play such an essential role in our society and it is hugely rewarding to see the council provide 15 affordable homes here in Reading.

"We of course knew the former Arthur Hill pool site was of historical importance for people, so to be able to preserve its façade whilst providing crucial, high quality and affordable homes for our key workers is something which we’re proud of."

Campaigners (pictured in 2019) had fought to save the swimming pool

Campaigners had argued that people in the area would be left without swimming facilities.

They also cited the pool's history, having been built in 1911 on land donated for community use by the family of Arthur Hill, the mayor of Reading between 1883 and 1887.

However, the council insisted it would be too expensive to bring the site up to standard as a swimming pool.

Residents were left without community swimming facilities for six years until the opening of Palmer Park pool in December 2022.

The council has touted energy-saving and heat retention measures in the new flats, involving the installation of triple glazing, air source heat pumps, and solar panels on the roof.

Ms Emberson said: "As with all our housing developments, this is another example of our continued response to the climate emergency and the cost of living crisis by helping our residents deal with energy costs.

"We aim to keep up the momentum by continuing to provide even more affordable homes for people in Reading."

The project forms part of the council’s ambition to provide 400 affordable new homes between 2021 and 2025.

A ribbon cutting ceremony by Tony Page, the Mayor of Reading, will take place on Thursday.

