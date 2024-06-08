Dermot O'Leary shares his reaction to Michael Mosley's disappearance

Dermot O'Leary has broken his silence following the disappearance of Dr Michael Mosley on the ITV show This Morning.

Get the whole story

Speaking with colleagues Alison Hammond, Vanessa Feltz and Nick Ferrari, Dermot shared his thoughts. "We can only hope and pray and send our love to all his loved ones that he's found," he said.

The presenter is one of many to speak up (Getty)

Dermot comforted Vanessa, who knows Michael personally and was visibly upset.

Michael's wife Dr Claire Bailey issued a statement on Saturday 8 June expressing her emotions at such a difficult time.

Both Michael and Claire have made TV appearances

She said: “It has been three days since Michael left the beach to go for a walk. The longest and most unbearable days for myself and my children. The search is ongoing and our family are so incredibly grateful to the people of Symi, the Greek authorities and the British consulate who are working tirelessly to help find Michael. We will not lose hope.”

Dr Michael Mosley didn't return from a walk in Greece (ITV)

TV colleagues have also expressed their distress at the situation. "I'm praying this lovely man is found and thinking of Clare and the whole Mosley family," wrote Jeremy Vine on the platform X. Money-saving expert Martin Lewis also shared his unease, writing: "Feeling disturbed about the news about Dr Michael Mosley. I hope he's ok."

Talk radio host Julia Hartley-Brewer said that his disappearance was "worrying", while Alex Jones opened Thursday's edition of The One Show by saying: "Our thoughts are very much with his wife Clare and the rest of his family at this worrying time. We hope for more positive news."

This map of Symi island shows the beach on which Dr Michael Mosley started his walk on Wednesday

Michael went missing on Wednesday when he went on a walk from a beach on the Greek island of Symi where he was holidaying with Claire. Search and rescue efforts continue as local police have employed drones, search dogs and dive teams to try and find him.

The 67-year-old broadcaster is known for his role on BBC programmes including the series Trust Me, I'm A Doctor and The One Show, as well as ITV's This Morning.