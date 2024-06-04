Deryck Whibley Joins Ex-Wife Avril Lavigne Onstage in Las Vegas for Sum 41's 'In Too Deep'

The 'Complicated' singer performed at the MGM Grand on Saturday, June 1

Denise Truscello/WireImage Deryck Whibley and Avril Lavigne in Las Vegas in November 2007

Avril Lavigne and her ex-husband Deryck Whibley may be divorced, but their relationship still has a happy ending.

The "Girlfriend" singer, 39, invited her ex-husband and fellow Canadian rocker Whibley, 44, on stage during her Greatest Hits Tour at the MGM Grand on Saturday night June 1 in Las Vegas to perform Sum 41's hit song "In Too Deep" with her.

"Please give it up for Deryck from Sum 41," Lavigne said in a video compilation of the performance she shared to Instagram on Munday, June 3. There appeared to be only love between the exes, who shared hugs before and after their duet of the song.

The former spouses married in 2006 when she was 21 and he was 26. When they announced their split in 2009, a source told PEOPLE the marriage ended because Lavigne realized she was too young to be a wife.

Related: Avril Lavigne Addresses 'Dumb' Rumor That She's Been Replaced with Body Double Named Melissa: 'It's Just Funny to Me'

Andrew Chin/Getty Avril Lavigne performs on stage during her 'Greatest Hits Tour' in May 2024

Whibley opened up exclusively to PEOPLE in April about his decade of sobriety and life today.

During the conversation, the Sum 41 frontman spoke about the pressure he felt with the paparazzi's attention on his relationship with Lavigne at the height of their respective careers.

"I hated all that stuff," Whibley said. "I'm better now than I was back then, but I've always been a more quiet, shy, homebody person. I don't mind being out there on stage and promoting music and doing as much work as I can to push Sum 41's music, but the second it was on something personal, I really hated that part and really found that uncomfortable and really difficult to navigate. I wasn't very good at it."

Kevin Winter/AMA/Getty Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in November 2007

He married his wife Ariana Cooper in 2015; the couple have two young children.

As for Lavigne, she admitted on the Call Her Daddy podcast in May that she never exactly dated throughout her career, but jumped into serious relationships instead (she broke up with Tyga for good in October 2023).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Theo Wargo/WireImage Deryck Whibley and Avril Lavigne

The Grammy-nominated "Bite Me" singer said she's a she’s “f---ing awesome” partner in a relationship.

“I would date me. I cook. I'm a really big cook, really big into, like, the house and decorating, and I have a lot of fun with that," she added to host Alex Cooper.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.