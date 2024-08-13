Des Lynam: Female pundits don’t have experience for men’s football

Former Arsenal and England footballer Alex Scott is well respected as a BBC commentator - Zac Goodwin

Des Lynam has said female football pundits do not have the experience to comment on men’s football.

The former broadcaster, who hosted Match of the Day for 10 years, suggested female pundits lack sufficient experience in “the men’s game”.

Lynam, 81, argued that experts giving their opinions on air should have played the standard of football they are commenting on.

He has previously praised female sports pundits and said Clare Balding, Hazel Irvine and Gabby Logan, who all fronted the BBC’s coverage of the Olympics, are all “very capable, experienced and enthusiastic”.

Speaking to Radio Times, he said: “I’ve got no gripe with female presenters, but when you’re a pundit and you’re offering opinions about the game, you have to have played it at the level you are talking about – ie, the men’s game.”

His comments follow a large increase in the number of female pundits covering football for the BBC and ITV, with the likes of Alex Scott and Eni Aluko regularly providing analysis.

The broadcaster’s comment also followed controversial claims made by former player Joey Barton, who claimed Scott “didn’t have a clue” about football.

The former Bristol Rovers manager also made a string of social media posts criticising Aluko, claiming that she was “underqualified”.

Rishi Sunak, the prime minister at the time, weighed into the row, saying that the debate about female pundits was “ridiculous”.

Lynam has said the consideration of experience in the men’s game is merely “my view”. The presenter, who was the face of Match of the Day from 1988 to 1999 has voiced his concerns with other aspects of the modern game, including VAR, and the influx of international players into the premier league.

He told Radio Times: “I’ve supported Brighton all my life, but I can’t name the team now. There’s only about two I know, the others are all foreign boys who have come from South America and all sorts of places.”

He spoke positively of Gary Lineker, his Match of the Day successor, who took the helm in 1999 and now earns a BBC salary of £1.35 million.

Lynam said: “I know he’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but for my money I think he does a first-class job.”

“I don’t suppose you can justify it in terms of what a nurse or firemen does, but it’s the market – that’s what the BBC feel they have to pay to get his services.”

He added that Lineker is a “very lucky chap” to be making the money he does presenting Match of the Day.

Lynam said that at the time of his departure in 1999, he was being “overworked” by the BBC, which he took as a compliment, but found himself exhausted.

He moved to ITV to front coverage of events such as the Champions League. Lynam has said that if Match of the Day was to be cancelled or move channels, the BBC would be “finished”.