Des Moines airport officials prepare for potential record breaking year
Des Moines airport officials prepare for potential record breaking year
Des Moines airport officials prepare for potential record breaking year
Lawmakers warn of a “coming wave” of Chinese vehicles that “will be exported from our other trading partners, such as Mexico.”
A recent survey showed just over 1-in-4 adults 59 or older had no retirement savings.
Dental care providers are expressing concern about how the new federal dental care plan will impact their workload and pay. The plan is set to roll out in the new year.
The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Retired But...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google has agreed to settle a $5 billion privacy lawsuit alleging that it spied on people who used the “incognito” mode in its Chrome browser — along with similar “private” modes in other browsers — to track their internet use. The class-action lawsuit filed in 2020 said Google misled users into believing that it wouldn’t track their internet activities while using incognito mode. It argued that Google's advertising technologies and other techniques continued to catalog deta
Consulting firm McKinsey & Co has agreed to pay $78 million to resolve claims by U.S. health insurers and benefit plans that it fueled an epidemic of opioid addiction through its work for drug companies including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. The settlement was disclosed in papers filed on Friday in federal court in San Francisco. It marked the last in a series of settlements McKinsey has reached resolving lawsuits over the U.S. opioid epidemic.
The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Maximize Your Paycheck: Best Banks for Early...
“In my view, suits like this start out as a failure in our system,” an attorney told McClatchy News.
A federal judge said Johnson & Johnson shareholders may pursue as a class action their lawsuit accusing the company of fraudulently concealing how its talc products were contaminated by cancer-causing asbestos. U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi in Trenton, New Jersey, on Friday allowed shareholders from Feb. 22, 2013 to Dec. 13, 2018 to pursue their securities fraud claims as a group. He rejected J&J's argument that any class period be at least a year shorter because some events that allegedly caused its stock price to fall contained no "new" information.
Early retirement sounds like a dream come true, but it's not all rainbows and roses for most people. 6 Ways To Tell If You're Middle Class or Upper Middle ClassFood Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP...
In this article, we will be navigating through the 15 richest countries that pay you to move there. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Richest Countries that Pay You to Move There. Changing Working Trends Leaving your homeland for better opportunities is a decision for ambitious individuals. […]
Waiting until you're 70 is key to maximizing your Social Security benefits. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible for everyone -- sometimes circumstances force you to claim your benefits earlier. When that’s the case, it’s important to consider all your options and find ways to maximize your retirement and Social Security benefits.
A few years ago, robotaxis were the darlings of venture capitalists in China. With pockets overflowing, they spent generously on building self-driving vehicle fleets. Unlike some of their American counterparts that are buoyed by moneyed patrons, namely, Alphabet's Waymo and General Motors' Cruise, China's robotaxi upstarts, including the autonomous vehicle arm under internet giant Baidu, find themselves eagerly seeking alternative revenue streams.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge said Johnson & Johnson shareholders may pursue as a class action their lawsuit accusing the company of fraudulently concealing how its talc products were contaminated by cancer-causing asbestos. U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi in Trenton, New Jersey, on Friday allowed shareholders from Feb. 22, 2013, to Dec. 13, 2018, to pursue their securities fraud claims as a group. He rejected J&J's argument that any class period be at least a year shorter because some events that allegedly caused its stock price to fall contained no "new" information.
Boeing (BA) is advising airlines to inspect 737 Max cabin bolts, raising minor supply concerns for the aerospace manufacturer. However, Third Bridge's Global Sector Lead for Industrials Materials and Energy Peter McNally tells Yahoo Finance Live that "the bigger issues" were crashes in prior years, so these bolts "could be a limited issue" by comparison. With supply chain strains lingering but air travel demand booming, McNally doesn't expect much order impact for the "workhorse" 737 Max model. However, he notes "deliveries have been an issue" with backlogs and supplier constraints persisting. Given pressures to lift output and Airbus (AIR.PA) commanding more market share, McNally says it’s difficult to see how Boeing makes "big recoveries with lost customers” post-accidents. While an attention-grabbing directive, Boeing’s larger challenges remain to restore production and reputation after years of setbacks. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.
Corcept's shares fell nearly 38% in trading after the bell. The lawsuit was tied to Korlym, Corcept's drug to treat Cushing's syndrome, which creates an excess of the hormone cortisol and causes high blood sugar, among other things. Teva has been looking to sell a generic version of Corcept's Korlym drug.
CNN’s Kim Brunhuber asks tech lawyer Cecilia Ziniti how artificial intelligence and chatbots will be affected by the New York Times’ copyright lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI.
A lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court showed the founding member of the Jackson 5 was sued by Rita Barrett, who claimed Jermaine forced his way into her home and assaulted her in 1988. According to the legal documents, Rita asserted she knew Jermaine, now 69, for several years before the alleged sexual assault took place due to "professional and personal connections." The papers stated that her husband, Ben Barrett, worked closely with Berry Gordy, whom she believed was "in a business and/or management relationship" with Jackson at the time of the alleged assault.
Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has lost a legal bid to block a California state law requiring disclosure of content moderation practices. The failed challenge comes amid growing backlash over misinformation and insensitive content gaining steam on X after Musk's takeover. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith break down the details, touching upon Musk's juggling of responsibilities across his other companies and X CEO Linda Yaccarino's leadership role in 2024. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.