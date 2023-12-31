Des Moines airport officials prepare for potential record breaking year

Yahoo Finance Video

Boeing (BA) is advising airlines to inspect 737 Max cabin bolts, raising minor supply concerns for the aerospace manufacturer. However, Third Bridge's Global Sector Lead for Industrials Materials and Energy Peter McNally tells Yahoo Finance Live that "the bigger issues" were crashes in prior years, so these bolts "could be a limited issue" by comparison. With supply chain strains lingering but air travel demand booming, McNally doesn't expect much order impact for the "workhorse" 737 Max model. However, he notes "deliveries have been an issue" with backlogs and supplier constraints persisting. Given pressures to lift output and Airbus (AIR.PA) commanding more market share, McNally says it’s difficult to see how Boeing makes "big recoveries with lost customers” post-accidents. While an attention-grabbing directive, Boeing’s larger challenges remain to restore production and reputation after years of setbacks. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.