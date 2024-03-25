Des Moines American Legion hall reopening after truck damaged building in crash
Des Moines American Legion hall reopening after truck damaged building in crash
Des Moines American Legion hall reopening after truck damaged building in crash
China will safeguard equal treatment for foreign-funded firms, so that more foreign-funded enterprises can invest in the country with confidence and peace of mind, said Commerce Vice Minister Guo Tingting on Monday. China will further expand high-level opening up to the outside world and create more market opportunities, said Guo at the China Development Forum in Beijing. Guo did not give specific details about so-called national treatment - giving foreign individuals the same treatment as one's own nationals, as per World Trade Organization (WTO) principles.
Two teenagers who escaped from police while being transported from a court case to a youth detention center in Augusta, Georgia, earlier this week have been charged with aggravated assault, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The teens -- a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old -- have been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm, according to the GBI. The charges stem from the incident on March 21, where the pair were being transported to the Augusta Regional Youth Detention Center when authorities say they overpowered a Jenkins County Deputy and managed to escape into the woods early Thursday afternoon.
The White House on Sunday slammed Congressional Republicans for including a provision in the government funding bill that essentially stops LGBTQ+ Pride flags from being flown over U.S. embassies and vowed to repeal it. "President Biden believes it was inappropriate to abuse the process that was essential to keep the government open by including this policy targeting LGBTQI+ Americans," a White House spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. "While it will have no impact on the ability of members of the LGBTQI+ community to serve openly in our embassies or to celebrate Pride, the Administration fought against the inclusion of this policy and we will continue to work with members of Congress to find an opportunity to repeal it," the spokesperson added.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have now shared a new statement to thank the public for the support and well wishes since she shared the news.
Toronto police say a child was taken to hospital with serious, life-altering injuries after being bitten and dragged by a dog at a waterfront playground on Saturday.Officers were called to Little Norway Park, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street, at about 10:15 a.m.A news release issued Saturday said a woman was inside the playground area with a dog that was off-leash when a father approached the same area with his child.The dog allegedly "charged toward" the child through an open
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyMany things have been said about Stormy Daniels. A funny, sassy, strong woman from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, who grew up barely surviving in poverty in an already poor city, the Daniels we see in the new documentary Stormy cusses unapologetically, makes jokes, and is clearly a survivor. There is a defiance in the way that she carries herself that makes her compulsively charming. She is not a victim, and it shows.Stormy, released this past week on Peacoc
Both the Republican candidate and his son Eric also took issue with the $18m valuation of Mar-a-Lago on Sunday The post Donald Trump Rages at Fox News Coverage of His $454 Million Penalty: ‘It Should Be $ZERO’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not informed about the Princess of Wales cancer diagnosis before the news was made public, according to a new report in The Sunday Times
The 'Frida' star showed off the teen's photography skills by sharing a snapshot from their trip to the beach
Italy’s one-euro-home sales have attracted interest in recent few years, but towns like Patrica, located south of Rome, have struggled to offload their empty homes.
The former runway model divorced Brady in 2022, spurring speculation.
For days, Donald Trump’s fury over the requirement to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in bond money by Monday has been bubbling behind the scenes and through a steady stream of social media posts.
The Daily Beast/Getty Images/BBCA controversial British royal commentator is under fire for a “disgusting” tweet ahead of Kate Middleton’s Friday announcement that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.An hour before the Princess of Wales released the video announcement of her diagnosis, Omid Scobie posted a photo on X, formally known as Twitter, of his alarm clock being set to 6 p.m. GMT. Scobie told The Daily Beast that hearing “there would be an announcement of some kind from the Pala
Affected Stellantis employees were “expected to work from home unless otherwise instructed by your manager."
Commentary as expressed by readers of The Fresno Bee.
The Australian actor's memoir is set to be released in April. She has claimed it will feature a chapter on a so-far unnamed fellow star's behavior.
Courtesy of Hayden Gain via GoFundMeA 16-year-old girl who was left comatose after a horrific altercation with a classmate, is breathing on her own, according to her family.Kaylee Gain’s latest health update was posted on Friday to a GoFundMe page which was started by Hayden Gain on behalf of Clinton Gain.“We are happy to share that Kaylee is breathing on her own, remains stable and the best news so far is that we have been moved out of the ICU,” the post said. “We are truly blessed by the outpo
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) “unleashed the demons” when he spearheaded an effort last year to oust former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from his leadership post. Gingrich was responding to a question from Fox host Laura Ingraham about why some House Republicans, including Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Mike…
Gilbert said Landon would wake up at "3 a.m." to announce the Rose Parade and would use his payment for the gig to get his costars "amazing" gifts
Ukrainian Armed Forces strike Russian landing ships and fire missiles at a military communications tower in occupied Crimea.