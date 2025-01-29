Des Moines crews on scene of fire at south-side used bookstore
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.
Just a little over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump is taking steps to maximize his power, sparking chaos and what critics contend is a constitutional crisis as he challenges the separation of powers that have defined American government for more than 200 years.
Critics condemned the president’s comments to House Republicans.
The president responded to reports of Acosta's departure from CNN by calling the journalist a "sleazebag" and "major loser."
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rebuked Google’s decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico on Google Maps in a Wednesday press conference. After President Donald Trump issued an executive order changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in all government references, Sheinbaum called into question the legality of the move and said she intends to write a letter to Google challenging the decision. “By the way, we are also going to ask for ‘América Mexicana’ to appear on the map. When you wr
WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.
The former tennis star was seen wearing a medical boot during an outing in Miami
Caroline Kennedy told the Senate on Tuesday not to confirm her “perverse” first cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as President Donald Trump’s health secretary. “I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together,” Kennedy, the only living child of John F. Kennedy, wrote in a letter to senators. “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator.” The letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Daily Beast and first reported by The Washington Post, was sent on th
"He cleared his throat. 'I want to say something, but I’m not sure I can.' He scrawled something and pushed it towards me."
Another desperate cry for attention from the most thin-skinned of them all: Trump supporters.
For me, it's giving "inventor of Post-Its."
Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…
Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, complained that immigrants in sanctuary cities are “very difficult” to arrest because they are “educated” about their rights when it comes to ICE raids. Homan, who previously led ICE as its acting director, has made the rounds on media while the president’s effort to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse got underway in major cities such as Chicago and New York since the weekend. In a Monday appearance on CNN, he complained that “sanct
"There are no words that can make sense of it," Temple University said after the student's death from a postgame celebration.
The late night host said the first lady looked especially pleased to see one longtime Trump nemesis.
Today, 538 is unveiling a new polling average for President Donald Trump's job approval rating. Based on the 11 polls released since his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump's average approval rating starts off at 50 percent, while 43 percent disapprove of the job he is doing as president. You can find a constantly updated estimate of Trump's approval rating on 538's polls page, and you can read our full methodology for calculating this average here.
The Catholic bishop who gave the invocation at President Donald Trump’s inauguration has slammed Vice President JD Vance for his “scurrilous,” “very nasty” and “inaccurate” claims the church is pro-immigrant because it helps its bottom line. “You want to come look at our audits, which are scrupulously done? You think we MAKE money caring for the immigrants?” the archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, said Tuesday during his SiriusXM show Conversation with Cardinal Dolan. He also admitte
The Canadian prime minister's 17-year-old son teased his debut track on Instagram, with the full song set to be released next month
Critics slammed the Trump White House counselor's comments on Fox News.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine advocacy is outside the mainstream. His previous statements on abortion could alienate Republicans. But a new poll finds that not all of his controversial health goals are unpopular — in fact, at least one has broad support among Democrats and Republicans.