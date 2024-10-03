Des Moines leaders developing plan for new ordinance on public camping
Des Moines leaders developing plan for new ordinance on public camping
Des Moines leaders developing plan for new ordinance on public camping
Laurence Tribe recalled saying one word to himself over and over and over again while reading the document.
WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of an attack.A violent attack on a teenage girl that was caught on video by multiple people in Kelowna, B.C., has prompted her father to come forward, demanding answers and justice.Kelowna RCMP say the attack happened on Friday night, and that the video has been circulating "widely" online in the southern Interior community, around 270 kilometres east of Vancouver in B.C.'s Okanagan.RCMP say the attack happened in the area of Boyce-Gyro Beach Pa
A Colorado judge threw the book at a MAGA folk hero on Thursday. Tina Peters, the infamous election-denying Colorado clerk who tried to help Donald Trump overturn 2020 election results, was sentenced to nine years in prison—a far cry from probation, as her attorneys had asked for. Peters, 68, was found guilty last month of allowing a man associated with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to enter the Mesa County election system after the 2020 election—a breach that gave illegal access to the very voting da
"Well, it came pretty late, but that 2020/Jan 6 section was quite a moment!"
Kevin Smith did an interview and spilled about Ben Affleck and J.Lo's divorce—check out his quotes.
The incident reportedly prompted visitors to seek shelter at a nearby hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 2
What a truly weird time to be alive.
Allan Lichtman has correctly predicted the result of nine of out 10 presidential elections since 1984
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed by an alleged drunk driver while riding bikes together the night before their sister's wedding
Trump lawyer Alina Habba said in an interview Thursday that she expects to be hit with an “onslaught of litigation” with less than 35 days until the presidential election. Habba made the remarks in the context of comments about special counsel Jack Smith’s 165-page filing that was unsealed Wednesday by a Washington, D.C., federal court.…
Many people wondered if the clip to promote the former first lady's upcoming memoir was actually a campaign ad for her husband's opponent.
The son of the former president was given an awkward reminder after the vice presidential debate.
Cheryl Hines is reportedly considering divorcing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. but not because of his digital affair with politics reporter Olivia Nuzzi.Page Six reports that the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress is more upset about his flirtation with Donald Trump and his endorsement of the Republican for president.The site quoted sources as saying Hines was aware that RFK Jr. was a “serial philanderer” but what didn’t expect was to see him step out with Trump.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beas
OTTAWA — Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is upping the ante for the Liberals, threatening to move toward an election as early as next week if the government doesn't back a plan to increase old age security payments.
Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii wondered "if there’s something actually going on" with the former president.
Jim Acosta was clearly frustrated with Corey Lewandowski.
It's not easy staying low-key in Canada's largest city when you're the size of a small pickup truck. Being a famous NBA legend doesn't help, either.
"This becomes so challenging that I often cry myself to sleep at night."
OTTAWA — The government has been unable to put any of its own business before the House of Commons for a full week, and the Conservatives on Thursday said that's the result of Liberal "corruption."
Voters could have been forgiven for wishing the Trump-Harris debate was more like the vice presidential contest. | Opinion