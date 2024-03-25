Des Moines man charged with attempted murder, arson for trying to burn house down
Toronto police say a child was taken to hospital with serious, life-altering injuries after being bitten and dragged by a dog at a waterfront playground on Saturday.Officers were called to Little Norway Park, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street, at about 10:15 a.m.A news release issued Saturday said a woman was inside the playground area with a dog that was off-leash when a father approached the same area with his child.The dog allegedly "charged toward" the child through an open
Nada Alkhayyat woke up one Sunday morning back in August to some suspicious charges on her credit card, but little did she know that was just the start of her worries.Her daughter had forgotten her purse — and Alkhayyat's Mastercard, which she'd borrowed — in the family Jeep the night before, but when Alkhayyat stepped outside to retrieve it, there was no Jeep to be found."I came outside in my pyjamas ... and it was like, I'm dreaming," she recalled months later. "My daughter, maybe she parked i
Courtesy of Hayden Gain via GoFundMeA 16-year-old girl who was left comatose after a horrific altercation with a classmate, is breathing on her own, according to her family.Kaylee Gain’s latest health update was posted on Friday to a GoFundMe page which was started by Hayden Gain on behalf of Clinton Gain.“We are happy to share that Kaylee is breathing on her own, remains stable and the best news so far is that we have been moved out of the ICU,” the post said. “We are truly blessed by the outpo
Her family reported her missing when she didn’t pick her child up from daycare, police said.
Judge Juan Merchan is holding a pre-trial hearing Monday to discuss the discovery issues that led to the delay of the trial on charges brought by the Manhattan DA
DELTA, B.C. — Police in Delta, B.C., say they're investigating a theft of a shipping container that contained thousands of dollars worth of electric bicycles. Delta Police say a pair of suspects showed up at a warehouse lot on Annacis Island March 19 around 1 a.m. in a semi-trailer, connecting the container to the truck and driving away "within minutes." Police say the shipping container had 150 Biktrix electric bicycles inside, and the theft was recorded by security cameras showing the containe
Mackenzie Hopkins was found slain in her Kansas City home in 2022
The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital but died in an emergency room, Tennessee officials said.
MONTREAL — One day last spring, Peel police Det. Mark Haywood executed a search warrant on a property west of Toronto and found a semi-trailer loaded with snowmobiles. “Seeing an entire container full of brand new Ski-Doos valued at, like, $24,000 (each) — that’s a pretty good recovery for our unit,” said Haywood, who heads the force's cargo theft team. Part of a sweeping joint investigation called Project Big Rig, the operation resulted in the arrest of 15 suspects and recovery of 28 trailers s
The delicious scent of coffee and pastries wafting out the open windows of a tiny bakery nestled across from an historic train station in a quaint village — it's enough to evoke a Hallmark movie.But in the southwestern New Brunswick village of McAdam, it may soon be a reality.In an unusual ad posted to McAdam's Facebook page, the village advertised the opportunity to open a bakery in a "well-maintained" and "modernized" building, with stoves, ovens and fridges included.Mayor Ken Stannix said the
The babysitter left the 3-year-old who had autism in a bedroom for hours while she went to smoke weed, police said.
Have you ever feared being ripped off in a trade or transaction that initiated online?Maybe you agreed to buy or sell something via Facebook — but had concerns about what might happen during the in-person meet-up part of the deal.You're exactly the type of person who Windsor police are inviting to use their new Internet Exchange Zone, which should be operational in early April."Here's your opportunity if you want a safe space," said Deputy Chief Jason Crowley after a Windsor Police Services Boar
Miami federal prisoner plea bargained for possible 20-year sentence.
Gloucestershire Police said it was concerned for the welfare of three-year-old Pauly-Boi, five-year-old Jolene and eight-year-old Betsy.
Four men accused by the Russians of carrying out a deadly attack on a concert hall appeared to show clear signs of having been brutally interrogated when they were paraded in court. The suspects, from Tajikistan, were charged with terror offences after Friday's attack at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, left 137 people dead and at least 182 injured. Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev, 32, Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, 30, Shamsidin Fariduni, 25, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov, 19, appeared at Basmanny district court in Moscow on Sunday.
Brett Coomer/Getty ImagesPolice in Houston, Texas took two young boys into custody after they allegedly stabbed a woman who was left in critical condition in the hospital, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.The boys, ages 7 and 12, fled the scene immediately after the stabbing, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on social media. The woman, 59, was rushed to the hospital and had taken multiple stab wounds to the abdomen, sheriff’s spokesman Sergio Torres added. As of Saturday, sh
He was using the 90-foot tube to clean the inside of the water tank, officials say.
WINNIPEG — Police in Winnipeg have made an arrest in a string of grocery store robberies where they allege the suspect stole large quantities of meat. The Winnipeg Police Service issued a news release saying in almost all of the more than two dozen incidents, the suspect would target various chain grocery stores across the city and proceed to steal large quantities of mainly meat products. In many of the incidents, police allege the suspect assaulted security or store employees and threatened th
The growing number of immigrants coming to Nova Scotia has led to dramatic growth in some religious communities.The number of Muslims in Nova Scotia has almost doubled in the last decade, according to Statistics Canada. There were about 15,000 Muslims in Nova Scotia in 2021, up from about 8,500 in 2011. The Sikh and Hindu communities have also seen significant growth.Emad Aziz, a spokesperson for the Islamic Association of Nova Scotia, said the growth has sometimes been a challenge, but a welcom
The Fulton County prosecutor denied feeling any embarrassment for her conduct, saying, "I don’t think my reputation needs to be reclaimed."