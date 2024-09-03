Des Moines police arrest two in connection to drive-by shooting
A pair of Toronto lawyers accused of embezzling nearly $7 million from real estate clients has been found in contempt of court for failing to hand over financial records
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has seized a plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flown it from the Dominican Republic to Florida after determining that its purchase violated U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. The seizure of the aircraft came amid continuing pressure on Maduro at home and abroad over a contested July 28 election that he claims to have won, while the opposition says its copies of vote tallies show its candidate to be the victor. The Venezuelan government, which confirmed Maduro had used the plane, said in an afternoon statement the seizure was "nothing but piracy", illegal and a "repeated criminal practice" by the United States.
Over the course of nearly a decade, a man in the south of France is accused of recruiting strangers online to rape his wife after drugging her with anxiety medication. He and 50 co-defendants, including civil servants and firefighters, are to be judged in a trial beginning Monday in a court in Avignon and expected to last several months. Between 2011 and 2020, Dominique P., a 71-year-old former employee with electricity provider EDF, allegedly incited more than 70 men to rape his wife while she
Two U.S. Marines from the USS Wasp were attacked during a port visit in Izmir, Turkey, the U.S. Sixth Fleet said Monday. The Marines, wearing civilian clothes, were assaulted by a group of two women and 13 men who are members of the Turkish Youth Group, according to the Izmir Governorship, the local governor's office, in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The Turkish Youth Union is a national youth and student group that has an anti-American and anti-imperialist stance.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Monday in Mongolia, a member of the international court that issued an arrest warrant for him.
Gangs are still a significant reality in US prisons. But most inmates say that their power has been watered down, and they no longer rule facilities with an iron fist.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — The trip had been a long shot. Bob Garrison reminded himself of that as he stood on a pier a thousand miles from home. Behind him lay the tile-roofed beach town of San Clemente, California, his last stop. Before him stretched the Pacific Ocean, immense and unbound. Gulls cried. Surf broke. It was Monday, his last day. Garrison could afford only so much time off. And yet what if he was close? He had spent the last two days following up on leads, scouring parks, passing out
District Judge Joanne Hirst said she was ‘frankly astonished’ that the woman had chosen to go abroad rather than attend court with her son.
Four people are dead following a mass shooting aboard a Chicago transit train Monday morning, police said.
HONOLULU (AP) — Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a home stemming from a dispute between neighbors on Saturday night in Hawaii, police said. The shooter was also fatally shot by a resident, who was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.
Penni Whiteside had been missing for more than two years before police in June found her remains in the yard outside her Myrtle Beach home.
Flowers have been left in the street where the bodies of three children and man were found.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in southwest Poland say a man has been arrested on allegations of imprisoning and physically and mentally abusing a woman for more than five years with “special cruelty.”
Kyle Weilding strangled his victim, threatened to stab her and her dog, and smashed all the windows at her home.
MILAN (AP) — A 17-year-old high school student, who confessed to stabbing to death his 12-year-old brother and parents, had been suffering a general sense of “malaise,” Italian prosecutors said Monday, adding that he has been unable to provide a motive for a triple homicide that has shocked Italy.
The con artist will reportedly show off her dance moves as she joins the popular reality TV competition
A man drove his car through a restaurant patio where a group of medical workers were celebrating in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday, killing two people and injuring at least four, police and hospital officials said. Surveillance footage captured a man, whom police did not name, driving into the outdoor patio of the Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, a city immediately west of Minneapolis. The footage shows the man entering the restaurant parking lot on Sunday evening but not going inside.
Scores of residents gathered in an east-end park on Saturday for a vigil in response to the alleged killing of a cat and a raccoon by a Toronto teen.The candlelight vigil, organized by a newly formed group, Not On Our Watch, drew community members to the south end of Withrow Park, near Danforth and Logan avenues.Organizer Julie McDonald said the vigil was held to raise awareness with the intention of increasing safety in Toronto's Riverdale neighbourhood."The community experienced something very
By the time then-sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson gunned down a 36-year-old mother in her home, fellow law enforcement officers and residents in the Illinois communities he served had already raised a host of concerns about him.
Toronto homicide detectives are probing the city’s latest murder. A man in his 30s was gunned down in the alleyway behind Eglinton Avenue West early Sunday morning in an area described as troublesome by residents in the area. Sean O’Shea reports.