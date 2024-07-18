Des Moines police identify man whose body was recovered from river
Des Moines police identify man whose body was recovered from river
Des Moines police identify man whose body was recovered from river
Pirates tried to take control of a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden, leading the USS Mason to respond. Then, the missiles came flying in.
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
Brenda Natali Morales, Miguel Carcamo, William Killian, and 1-year-old Wesley Killian were allegedly shot to death by Shane Killian, per authorities
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Signs of trouble were evident in the minutes before shots rang out at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania: Police had a report of a suspicious man pacing near the magnetometers and were apparently exchanging photos of the suspect. Witnesses pointed and shouted at an armed man on a nearby roof.
The Myrtle Beach man was arrested for the accident that occurred in 2023. The 21-year-old was an athlete in Myrtle Beach for a vacation weekend.
Brandi Elliott, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her child, police say
An out-of-town police officer shot and killed an individual early Tuesday afternoon in Milwaukee, according to two law enforcement sources.
Joseph Gregory Antonsen, 38, faces charges of child abuse and negligent homicide
Cooper Oullette has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and delivery of alcohol to a minor in connection with the death of 17-year-old Sophie Ringquist
Waterloo regional police say officers are no longer conducting searchers of the Grand River after a second body of a female was found along its banks in Brant County.Police say they responded to the area of Willow Street in Paris around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday after it was reported a body was spotted in the river. Regional police and Ontario Provincial Police attended the scene, as well as the Cambridge and Brant County fire departments. Emergency services confirmed the body was of a dead woman and
TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — The suspect in the killings of two Australians and their Filipina companion at a hotel in a popular resort city south of Manila surrendered and claimed he wanted to retaliate against the hotel for firing him, Philippine officials said Wednesday.
The FBI has revealed what the suspected gunman bought in the days and weeks leading up to the attack. ABC News' Lionel Moise reports.
Forced Out Fascinating footage shows members of one of the most isolated Indigenous tribes in the world leaving the rainforest in the Peruvian Amazon, mere miles from where logging companies were recently allowed to cut down trees. As the Washington Post reports, the Mashco Piro tribe remains one of the biggest communities that live without […]
A 1-year-old child has died after allegedly being shot by his father in Alameda. Four other family members were also killed.
The girl's father, Jason Struhs, 52, was charged with murder while her mother, Kerrie Struhs, 49, was charged with manslaughter
The Canary Islands High Court of Justice confirmed the information on Tuesday.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who awakened from a coma and identified her now-late brother as her attacker has died, authorities said.
The McMartin Preschool trial ended with zero convictions. "McMartin" became a byword for social contagion, hysteria and the epic failure of trusted institutions: law enforcement, courts, the child-therapy establishment and the media.
Alec Baldwin has informed a New Mexico state prosecutor and sheriff he may sue them after it emerged they withheld evidence from his defense team during their botched attempt to prosecute him over a fatal shooting on the movie set for "Rust." A New Mexico judge dismissed involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin on the third day of trial on Friday, agreeing with his lawyers that prosecutor Kari Morrissey and the sheriff's office concealed evidence about the source of the live round that killed "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. Baldwin's lawyers sent letters to Morrissey and Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza dated Monday asking them to preserve documents for future litigation, according to copies of the letters seen by Reuters.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was previously sentenced to 18 months in April after she was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March