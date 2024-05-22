Des Moines police investigating shooting that injured 1
Des Moines police investigating shooting that injured 1
Des Moines police investigating shooting that injured 1
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton is in critical condition and undergoing surgery after he was attacked by another inmate in a Quebec prison on Sunday.The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Pickton was the victim of a "major assault" at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution and has been taken to hospital. Two sources, including one police source, told Radio-Canada that 74-year-old Pickton is between life and death.The assailant is in isolati
The 50-year-old was given the maximum fine for an infringement penalty in New Zealand, but the amount caused public outrage.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bodies of four men and two women were found strangled and dumped in a pile in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Tuesday.
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian physicist Anatoly Maslov was convicted of treason and sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony on Tuesday in the latest of several cases against experts working on the science underpinning Russia's development of hypersonic missiles. White-haired Maslov, 77, stood in a glass box in the St Petersburg courtroom and listened attentively without showing emotion, as the judge read the verdict after a trial that was closed to the press. Maslov is one of three scientists from the same Siberian institute, all specialists in hypersonics, who have been arrested since 2022 on treason charges.
Two women who disappeared during a drive between Kansas and Oklahoma amid a contentious custody battle were found dead inside a freezer buried in a cattle pasture leased by one of the five suspects in their killings, according to newly released search warrants.
Seeking revenge for his stolen iPhone, Kevin Bui set a house on fire, killing an uninvolved family of five. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Israeli television aired previously withheld footage on Wednesday of five pyjama-clad female army conscripts being seized by Hamas gunmen during the Oct. 7 raid that triggered the Gaza war. The captives' families hoped the footage would increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a truce with Hamas and secure the hostages' release. "I have friends in Palestine," one of the conscripts, 19-year-old Naama Levy, pleads in English.
CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig reacts to the prosecution and defense arguing about how jury instructions should proceed in former president Donald Trump’s hush money trial.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former employee sued the city of Minneapolis on Tuesday, alleging ex-police Officer Derek Chauvin hauled her from her minivan and pinned her to the ground with his knee in January 2020, just as he did four months later when he killed George Floyd.
Samuel Harris faces murder and other criminal charges in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Alasia Franklin
Isaiah Gaymes died after suffering blunt force trauma
NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump's hush money trial cleared the courtroom of reporters Monday and then threatened to remove the defense's witness from the trial altogether because of his behavior on the stand, which included making comments under his breath and rolling his eyes, a court transcript showed. Judge Juan M. Merchan told Robert Costello, a former federal prosecutor, that his conduct during testimony was contemptuous. Costello aggravated Merchan repeatedly in part by continuin
Here's what would happen if Trump is convicted in the New York case, from whether he can still run for President to if he will go to jail.
The investigation into the officer's conduct is under way after phone footage was shared on social media.
MONTREAL — Montreal police said Wednesday that a "personal conflict" was at the heart of a massive brawl that ended in the stabbing death of three young people, including a 15-year-old boy.
The 14-year-old girl had recently left home before the abuse. Police were actively looking for the abductor before he found her, records show.
John Banuelos is the first Jan. 6 defendant charged with firing a gun during the riot.
A federal judge will reopen the sentencing hearing for the man who broke into Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and bludgeoned her husband with a hammer after the judge failed to allow him to speak during his court appearance last week. On Friday, District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley sentenced David DePape to 20 years for attempting to kidnap Nancy Pelosi and 30 years for the Oct. 28, 2022 assault on Paul Pelosi, the maximum for both counts. The sentences would run simultaneously.
A Quebec Court judge has ruled — of his own volition — that a clause of the province's revamped French language charter, calling for English criminal court judgments to be immediately translated into French, is invalid. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos released a 34-page judgment Friday, ahead of a criminal trial set to take place in English beginning June 3. In the English-only judgment, Galiatsatos found that Article 10 of the charter, set to take effect June 1, is incompatible with Canadian criminal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky court has postponed pro golfer Scottie Scheffler's appearance on charges he injured a police officer and disobeyed commands outside the gates of Valhalla Golf Club as the venue hosted this year's PGA Championship.