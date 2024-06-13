Des Moines Powerball ticket worth $50,000 about to expire
Des Moines Powerball ticket worth $50,000 about to expire
Des Moines Powerball ticket worth $50,000 about to expire
Barrie, Ont. native Emily Cave's husband, former Edmonton Oilers player Colby Cave, died in 2020 from a brain bleed.
Kylie Jenner shared pics from a photoshoot for her drinks brand Sprinter wearing double-layer bikini bottoms, AKA a new swimwear trend to know for this summer.
The mogul is never one to shy away from a fashion risk
Amid rumors that Kate Middleton is seeking cancer treatment in Houston rather than the U.K., the Palace spoke out.
Ben Affleck spent the day hanging with Jennifer Garner and his mom amid J.Lo divorce rumors.
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
The former House speaker slammed the ex-president and current GOP candidate for putting himself above the Constitution.
Hunter Biden is now officially the first son of a sitting president to be convicted of a crime. And while the landmark verdict during an election year might seem like a surefire way to excite Donald Trump supporters, the MAGA nation is still steaming mad about it online.Because, of course, they are.“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine,” the Trump campaign
The ex-Republican National Committee chair also summed up the former president with two cutting words.
This is a terrifying moment multiple people were injured after a seaplane collided with a speedboat in Coal Harbour of Vancouver, Canada, on June 8. Two people suffered minor injuries and the speedboat driver was later seen in handcuffs after the accident.
“I think there should be concern," said Ty Cobb.
As of June 23, The last outing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had was in Lake Como, Italy—and for very understandable reasons. Here, why they've been apart.
Poking Holes After years of delays and technical problems, Boeing's Starliner finally made it to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on board last week. But when it'll be able to undock and deliver its crew of two back to the surface remains to be seen. Teams have discovered […]
What if — and stick with us here — an alien reptilian race is hiding in plain sight, disguised as humans, and sheltering deep underground? In a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper that's likely to raise more than a few eyebrows in the scientific community, a team of researchers from the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard and the […]
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer was pictured at Harrods, London wearing an all-black outfit including leggings and a cropped blazer.
The secret recording of conservative Justice Samuel Alito endorsing the idea that the country should return to a place of “godliness” has further plunged the Supreme Court into controversy, evoking outrage from Senate Democrats and forcing Republicans to play defense. Senate Democrats are firing off new salvos of criticism at Alito — and at Chief…
Ukraine's latest claimed attack on Crimea shows how its older missiles from the West can reach and strike even Russia's advanced S-400 air-defense systems.
Psychological researchers claim, incredibly, to have found evidence that your name can determine the direction of your life. In a recent study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, researchers from the University of Utah took an analytical look at the theory of nominative determinism, a longstanding concept positing that people are drawn to […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A political newcomer's closer-than-expected finish in Tuesday's special congressional election in Ohio surprised Republicans and jolted Democrats in a former bellwether state both parties had all but given over to a runaway Trump victory this fall.
The late-night host shows how and when it happened.