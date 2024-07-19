Des Moines school to ban smartphones, tablets this fall

ABC News

California's ban on "forced outings" of trans and non-binary students in schools is being challenged in court by a local school district with a policy requiring parents to be notified of changes in a student's name or pronoun. Since July 2023, several California school boards voted to pass policies requiring teachers to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender or changes the name or pronouns other than what aligns with the sex they were assigned at birth. The Chino Valley Unified School District is one of these districts to pass such a policy.