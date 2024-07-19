Des Moines school to ban smartphones, tablets this fall
An Alberta charter school that offered an education based on traditional Indigenous teachings is closing after 21 years, due to low enrolment.Mother Earth's Children's Charter School near Warburg, Alta., about 80 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, will not be welcoming students back in September. "We just don't have the numbers to continue," principal Erin Danforth wrote in a May 29 letter to community members. The K-9 school was the first and only Indigenous children's charter school in Canada.
MONTREAL — A Quebec Superior Court judge has denied Concordia University’s request to delay a controversial tuition hike for out-of-province and international students.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — University of Florida president Ben Sasse plans to leave his position as head of one of the leading public universities in the U.S. to focus on taking care of his family after his wife was diagnosed with epilepsy.
The number of children excluded from school has reached a record high, prompting fears of an "immediate unfolding emergency" in England's schools. A total of 9,376 children were permanently excluded from school in 2022/2023 - up by 44 per cent on the year before. The number of children handed temporary suspensions also rose by more than a third (36 per cent) to 786,961 on last year.
California's ban on "forced outings" of trans and non-binary students in schools is being challenged in court by a local school district with a policy requiring parents to be notified of changes in a student's name or pronoun. Since July 2023, several California school boards voted to pass policies requiring teachers to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender or changes the name or pronouns other than what aligns with the sex they were assigned at birth. The Chino Valley Unified School District is one of these districts to pass such a policy.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court blocked the implementation of the Biden administration's student debt relief plan, which would have lowered monthly payments for millions of borrowers.
In Togo, where the cost of mandatory uniforms can keep girls out of school, CNN Hero Payton McGriff helped create a ‘uniform that grows’ that’s now a cornerstone of a movement that educates, employs, and empowers hundreds of girls and women.
Chinese international students have gradually returned to Western institutions since China's post-pandemic reopening, with the U.S. remaining the most popular destination with 289,000 Chinese students enrolled in the 2022–2023 school year. Other top destinations are Canada and the UK, with Chinese students contributing billions of dollars to their economies. Staying home: However, the number of Chinese nationals studying abroad are still lower than before.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Public school advocates say they have enough signatures to ask Nebraska voters in November to repeal a law that provides taxpayer money for private school tuition, marking the latest twist in a long-running fight with state lawmakers who have repeatedly opposed efforts to let voters weigh in on the public funding plan.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California Board of Regents voted Thursday to ban employees from posting political statements on the homepages of university websites, saying such comments could be interpreted as the university system's official view.
Insiders told reporters that one word would not be used in the former president's speech. It was — twice.
People were not impressed with the revealing cover image of the current and former president.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former president is wounded in a shooting, the gunman quickly neutralized, and all of it is caught on camera. But for those who don't believe their eyes, that's just the start of the story.
The CNN host suggested that the Biden campaign would be celebrating.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former co-stars and famous fans paid tribute to comedian and actor Bob Newhart, known for his deadpan humor and the sitcoms he starred in bearing his name, after his death Thursday at age 94.
Faye Dzikewich waited in a Guelph, Ont., courtroom all day for her son's bail hearing before learning he had died four hours earlier.Now, she's searching for answers.Nathaniel Schofield, 36, went into medical distress while in custody at an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) facility in Rockwood. The case now involves the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — the civilian law enforcement agency investigates circumstances involving police that result in serious injury, death or allegations
The "Tonight Show" host said the viral video of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was "unbelievable."
Is this the sequel to pengate?
The iconic LZR Racer, the swimsuit that Michael Phelps wore while winning eight golds medals at the Beijing Olympics, is still revered around Speedo's design center. It serves as a reminder of just how much a suit can push a swimmer to greater heights. “In so many ways, that was the golden era,” said Coora Lavezzo, the head of innovation at Speedo’s Aqualab in London. “We’ve got those suits upstairs, and even though I wasn’t there at the time, I’m fascinated by them and just how we can get back
The black one-piece swimsuit reads, "I did not ask your opinion"